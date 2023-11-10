Analyzing the Browns defensive front against the Ravens run game

The Ravens activated another running back to their rotation in Keaton Mitchell – who had never carried the ball in the NFL before Sunday – rushed for 138 yards and scored a touchdown during the Ravens' 37-3 victory over the Seahawks.

"They got a three-headed monster over there, sometimes four," LB Anthony Walker Jr. said. "So each back brings a different presence. Just fundamentals, technique, all that we do and it's going to take all eleven of us to stop and run."

Stopping the Ravens run game hasn't been done all season, but the Browns have a front seven that can be the first. The Browns defense is fifth in the league in rush yards allowed and are tied for fifth in yards per carry allowed. They are first, however, in stopping the run on third downs. The Browns have given up the second-fewest first downs when a team runs with 34.

In Week 4, the Browns had a mediocre performance in stopping the Ravens run game. No Ravens rusher had over 50 yards. Edwards and Jackson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry. The longest run on the day was 22 yards by RB Justice Hill.

The defensive front's performance against the run was respectable but not perfect because Jackson scored two touchdowns, and they had only forced one turnover.

What is key for the front seven in Sunday's game is to force Jackson into making bad decisions. They have to make him uncomfortable early so he can make mistakes that can lead to turnovers.

In nine games this season, Jackson has fumbled ten times and lost six. While he is a threat to run the ball, Jackson is prone to cough up the football. In his career, Jackson has fumbled 52 times and lost 21 fumbles. Only two quarterbacks since 2018 have fumbled more than Jackson.