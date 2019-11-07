Austin Seibert hasn't needed to show off big leg yet, but he definitely has it - News & Notes

Austin Seibert's warmup session in Denver was seen by only a handful of people lingering around the stadium hours before kickoff. That's par for the course before any game in any city.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, obviously, was one of them. He came away confident as ever his rookie kicker would have a big day.

"He had a really good pregame. He actually, off the sticks, hit a 68-yard field goal, which I have never seen before," Priefer said Thursday. "When we were practicing with the group, the holder/snapper in pregame, he hit a 63-yarder. So I think he was feeling good about it."

Seibert didn't need that big leg on any of his attempts on this particular day — just the accuracy. He came through all four times — all in the second quarter — to move to a perfect 14-for-14 on the season. He needed a friendly bounce from the uprights on his extra point to post a fully clean sheet for the day, but those are the kinds of things you'll see when a kicker is performing as well as Seibert.

Seibert, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma, is one of four kickers in the league who has yet to miss a field goal attempt. The Browns haven't attempted a kick longer than 48 yards because the situation hasn't presented itself. As he displayed before last week's game and throughout the preseason, when he made a 54-yarder in Tampa, Seibert has the leg.

Now, as the weather turns in Cleveland, the focus shifts to how Seibert and the rest of the Browns' kicking battery handles the adverse conditions. That's meant plenty of time spent at FirstEnergy Stadium, where the Browns will be for four of the next five weeks starting Sunday against the Bills.