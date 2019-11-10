Baker Mayfield's TD pass to Rashard Higgins, resilient defense lifts Browns over Bills

This was the kind of finish Cleveland has been craving.

Baker Mayfield connected with Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 to play to give the Browns a lead they would not relinquish in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

The win snapped Cleveland's four-game losing streak and moved the team to 3-6 on the season. Buffalo fell to 6-3.

Mayfield became the first quarterback to throw for two touchdowns against the Bills this season, finishing 26-of-38 for 238 yards and the two scores. Jarvis Landry caught the first and finished with nine receptions for 97 yards.

In their first game together, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt carried the Browns on the ground and through the air. Chubb finished with 116 yards — his fourth 100-yard game of the season — while Hunt, who served an eight-game suspension to start the season, added 30 on the ground and 44 through the air on seven receptions in his first game in nearly a year.

Holding a 12-9 lead with 6:29 to play, Cleveland's defense, which delivered a number of big stops — including two on fourth down inside its own territory — faced third-and-10 from the 11. Bills quarterback Josh Allen sprinted toward the end zone and lost control of the ball at the 8-yard line. The ball tumbled forward and was ultimately snatched up by Bills guard Jon Feliciano at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Allen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to give Buffalo the 16-12 advantage.

The Browns got the ball back with a little more than 5 minutes to play and promptly dodged a major bullet before marching down the field. A Mayfield flip to Hunt that was dropped and run back for a Buffalo touchdown was initially called a fumble. A review of the play showed it was an incomplete pass, and the Browns lived to play another down.

A 21-yard run by Chubb got Cleveland inside Bills territory and a 24-yard catch by Landry set the Browns up inside the 10. After Chubb was stuffed for no gain, Mayfield found a wide open Higgins for the go-ahead score.