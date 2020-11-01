Baker Mayfield: 'We believe in this locker room, and we are going to continue to get better'

QB Baker Mayfield:
On how bad the weather conditions were today:
"It affected a few throws. The wind got a hold of a couple of them. We talked about how the conditions were not going to be an excuse, and they were going to have to deal with them, too. They executed what we were trying to do – just take care of the ball, move the ball down the field, find the completions and find a way to win any way."
On how frustrating it was that the Raiders were able to stay on the field and keep the chains moving on offense:
"This game is a lot of fourth downs going for it. They just kind of stuck with the run game and controlled the clock. We have to be better in the first half. We had three possessions, and we have to capitalize. We will look back at a few key plays that we offensively could have made, but they won. They did everything right today and handled it."
On his message to the Browns offense when there is a significant drop that stops a drive:
"The ball is coming back to them. The ball always finds a way back to them at some certain point in the game. Like I always say, the most important play is always the next one so pick your head up and move on. Those are things, those guys make routine catches so it is one of those that everybody knows every once in a while it happens. We had a few of them today, but it is what it is. We will move forward, and we will get better. We will look at the film and learn. It is the bye week. Hopefully, get some guys back and keep getting better."
On assessing where the Browns are at the midway point of the season:
"Not anywhere close to where we want to be. We have a 5-3 record. It should be a lot better. We believe that. That is why our locker room is pissed off. We believe in this locker room, and we are going to continue to get better and hopefully going on a streak right after this bye week, like I said, be healthy and focus on getting better. We know what we can improve, and after we watch this film, we will do that even more so."
On the two plays to WR Jarvis Landry in the end zone:
"Tough to say on the review for the potential touchdown. I just thought that it looked pretty similar to the one to (Raiders WR Hunter) Renfrow. Obviously, they are going to make the calls and they are going to do what they do. That is a tough one in man coverage with the safety over the top, trying to put it where he can get it. That is a tough one. He got a shot in the ribs, and he was hurting right there. Not many people can make that play, but I know Jarvis is going to beat himself up."
On challenges playing without DE Myles Garrett for much of the game:
"It always sucks to lose a guy like that. We pride ourselves on the next man up mentality, but like we said about (WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.), it is not a one-man job to fill his shoes. That is a guy that we love having here and love having on this team. The bye week is coming at a good time for us. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious and he can come back and continue to help us in a huge way like he has been."
On how good it is to have the bye week now to allow Browns players to heal from injuries:
"It is pretty good timing to be honest with you. I think everybody needs it. Obviously, we would have loved to have gone into this bye 6-2, if not better, but we are where we are. We can only deal with that, move forward and continue to get better. It is about putting in the work one week at a time until we reach that end goal."
On saying the Browns are not where needed and if that comes down to consistency:
"In any game, no matter if it is a close game or a blowout, you can look at some of these key plays and see where the momentum changes or what potentially could have been, but it is what it is. There are no 'what ifs' because we have to move on and just learn from those plays. That is why you take every play and you play at 100 percent because you never know which one of those you are going to look back on and say that was the one that made the difference. We will learn and get better."
On if he noticed the Raiders defense playing with a different gameplan without Beckham:
"The Raiders kind of do what they do. They are going to play a two-shell safety defense until you force them to get out of it in the run game. They eventually started bringing some of those safeties off the edges and bringing some pressure to try and stop that run game. They just do what they do. They play hard. We just did not make enough plays today."
On how disappointing the loss is after the momentum gained from last week's game:
"We win as a team and lose as a team. This league is hard. It is hard to win. We have to be more consistent to be able to accomplish that, and like I keep saying, just to learn from this film, move forward and get better, that is all we can do. We are going to do all of that as a team. We are going to put the work in as a team and get better as a team."
RB Kareem Hunt:
On if the Browns battling injuries, including DE Myles Garrett, played a role in today's result:
"You have to overcome that stuff. There are no excuses and there will not ever be. We have to find a way to win."
On the Browns being 5-3 entering the bye:
"Definitely disappointed. That is a game I feel like we definitely should have won, but hats off to them. Those guys did a good job of managing the clock, running the football and doing a good job to keep us out of the end zone on offense. We have to learn from it and get better."
On the Raiders defense stopping the run today:
"They just did a good job of playing hard at their positions. It is all good."
On if he is disappointed that the Browns offense could not run the ball in this type of weather:
"Most definitely. They beat us at our own game. They did a good job. Hats off to them."
On how tough is it when time of possession is strongly slanted between opposing teams:
"It is very tough. Keeping the offense off the field and not letting us really get hot, it is definitely tough. We have to make the most out of each drive and opportunity we have, but we did not."
On if it is accurate that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski values being able to control the clock:
"Yeah, most definitely.They beat at us at our own game. If we would have flipped it and it had been the other way, I am pretty sure we would have won that game."
On if it disappointing when Browns players drop passes with opportunities:
"Most definitely. I always hold myself to be able to make every play. We have to do better and make those plays. It is nothing about that. Stuff happens. Everyone drops the ball here and there, but we have to be able to overcome them and make the plays when they are there."
On the disappointment with inconsistency today, particularly given it is Week 8:
"It was disappointing, but we are still 5-3 and we still have everything in front of us. We just have to keep getting better and find a way to win and win these ball games."
On if he is looking forward to some serious resting over the bye week:
"No question. It will be good to get some guys back all around – offensive and defensive guys. We will definitely take this and learn during this bye week, too."
On how hard it was for the Browns to play without Garrett for much of the game:
"You see it. He is an X factor. He is a big time player on our defense. We definitely need him, but those guys, you have to have the next man up mentality. We know those are big shoes to fill, but we still have to find a way to win that game."
On if he feels that the team left a winnable game on the table:
"Most definitely, but hats off to those guys. They did a good job of holding the ball and doing a good job of converting on third-and-short and stuff like that."
DE Myles Garrett:
On the knee injury:
"It is what it is. It is part of the game. You get hampered with things like that, and you just try to play through to the best that I can or best that I could. It just started wearing on me. Started going to third downs and then they were driving the field and we were in passing downs. Have to what it takes to get out there the run downs."
On how the knee injury happened:
"I took a shot. I took a cut. It was one of the first plays, and from that first shot, it just kind of started just wearing on me."
On playing with the injury in the second half:
"It was tough, but everybody's is dealing with something… Just have to be better."
On the Raiders' time of possession and what the Browns could have done to get them off the field:
"We have to bow up. We gave them too many manageable third downs by allowing them to rush well on first and second downs, and it came back to bite us. We could not get off the field. They were better and stronger up front."
On if the knee injury is related to the ankle injury:
"No, that is its own issue. Just have to take care of both during the bye week."
On if the Browns' injuries impacted today's result:
"We are not going to start now using excuses. It is a next man up league. Whatever happens on whatever team, you just have to take advantage of that. They took advantage of me being out and some of the guys we did have out. It is credit to them. They had a gameplan, and they succeeded in going through with it and executing it. We just have to move on to the next week or the week after that and get better."
On the Raiders' efficiency on offense:
"We let them get through the front four or front five a little bit too easy. He (Raiders RB Josh Jacobs) was squeezing through and getting up to the backers and linebackers without having to change direction and having to slow down. Those are tough tackles to make. We just have to be better."
On the Browns' 5-3 record at the bye and if the team can regroup after the loss:
"This is not a question on whether we can regroup. Nobody is going worried about this two weeks from now. It is just about getting the guys that we need back healthy and coming back and executing our gameplan. We did not execute today, and they did."
On the severity of his knee injury, particularly given he returned to the game in the second half:
"As long as I can walk on it or run on it, I am going to try to play on it. No matter how it feels the next two weeks, I will try to be out there unless they make a point of holding me out."
On if he has an idea on the specifics of the injury:
"No, we will be able to see tomorrow."
On how close he was to a strip-sack on the first defensive series:
"I can't recall. My right hand is numb because I took a numbing shot for something else that has been going on this year. I thought I got enough of it to get it away from him and I had the tackle hanging on my back, but I thought I had a good shot on him, but he was able to slip through and he made a good play."
On if he touched Raiders QB Derek Carr's arm or the ball on the play:
"I am pretty sure I got the ball, but we will be able to see tomorrow."
CB Denzel Ward:
On how frustrating it was to not be able to stop the Raiders on third down, particularly in the fourth quarter:
"It was very frustrating. That is our goal going onto the field is to be able to get off the field on third down, and make plays. We were just not able to do that."
On how difficult it was to be without DE Myles Garrett following his injury earlier in the game:
"Guys just have to step up, but we would love to have Myles out there on the field whenever we can. We have players who can play, come in a play and still get the job done. Players just have to be able to come in and step up."
On if he agrees with QB Baker Mayfield that it is frustrating to be 5-3 heading into the bye week:
"Yeah, it is a very frustrating loss. A lot of things we have to fix and work on. Just have to get better during this bye week and come back stronger."
On taking any solace for being in a good position at 5-3:
"I will see come bye week. We have a lot of work to do over this bye week and get better and get ready for this next game."
On how frustrating it was that the Raiders had 208 yards rushing and 37:43 time of possession:
"It was just a very frustrating game overall. We were not able to get off the field on third down. We have to do better stopping the run and find a way to come out with a win in the game."
On if today's game felt winnable and if there were missed opportunities:
"I definitely believe so. It was a very frustrating game. I thought me personally that I did not do enough to help the team win or make enough plays. Just have to get better during this bye week and find a way to get the next win next game."
On Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow's TD catch that was reviewed:
"To me, it looked like it was an incomplete pass, but that is just how the game goes sometimes. The refs looked it over, and you can only control what you can control so you have to play the next play."
On if his forced fumble late in the fourth quarter that was recovered by the Raiders could have been a turning point in the game:
"That was frustrating, too, that we were not able to get it. I could not get back in there to pick it up. That could have been a turning point in the game, but we just have to capitalize on opportunities like those next time."
On if the Browns feel like a 5-3 team or a better team than the record reflects:
"I definitely feel we are better than that, and a lot of these games are games we could have won. We just have to find a way to finish next time. Like I said, get better during this bye week and see what we can do to get the win next game."