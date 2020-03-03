Ben Bloom named Browns Senior Defensive Assistant

"I just think he's got the right personality to work with Joe and work with Jason and I just think his area of expertise in the front seven and in that Seattle Cover 3 system can be really helpful for us as we go forward."

Over nine years in Dallas, Bloom held four different titles, the most recent being linebackers coach for the past two seasons. During that stretch, Bloom helped develop 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who became the first rookie linebacker in Cowboys history to be selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the team with a franchise rookie record 176 tackles. This past season, LB Jaylon Smith made his first career Pro Bowl after posting a career-best 142 tackles.

From 2014-15, Bloom was the Cowboys' defensive line coach, helping the group account for 14 of the team's 31 sacks in 2015.

In between those stints as a position coach, Bloom worked as an assistant coach/special projects advising head coach Jason Garrett on game plan matchups and schemes, personnel group strategies, film and statistical analysis, game management and situational football strategy. He began his run with the Cowboys as a defensive quality control/assistant linebackers coach, a position he held from 2011-13.

Bloom cited former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin -- all of whom he worked under during his time with the Cowboys -- as some of the biggest influences on his coaching career.

"I have been fortunate in Dallas to have a lot of opportunities to do a lot of different things. Worked for some really good people that I learned a lot from and believed in me," Bloom said. "For Jason Garrett, a terrific head coach. He really gave me the opportunity to come to Dallas and gave me an opportunity to work for him for nine years. Believed in me, gave me opportunities, he is terrific."

Bloom expects the transition from Dallas to Cleveland to be a smooth one, both on and off the field.