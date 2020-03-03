Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: How did the NFL Combine change top analyst's projections for Browns?

Mar 03, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

One of the most important weeks of the offseason is officially in the rearview mirror.

Just how much did the 2020 NFL Combine affect the mock drafts that circulate the Internet? Does anyone want to go out on a limb to predict the Browns will pick someone other than an offensive tackle?

Let's give it a look in our latest roundup.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama)

Of note: Wills would be the fourth tackle to come off the board and third in the row after the Cardinals and Jaguars, respectively, in McShay's projections.

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL Network: OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia)

Of note: Jeremiah sees OTs coming off the board at No. 4 (Giants), No. 6 (Chargers) and No. 8 (Cardinals).

Matt Miller - Bleacher Report: OT Tristan Wirfs (Iowa)

Of note: Wirfs wowed everyone in attendance at the Combine, especially with his blazing 4.85-second 40-yard dash.

Michael Robinson - NFL Network: Wirfs

Of note: Robinson says he doesn't expect Mekhi Becton to be available at this spot, leaving Wirfs as an ideal choice for the Browns.

DeAngelo Hall - NFL Network: Wills

Of note: Wills said he is ready to play left tackle despite playing exclusively on the right side at Alabama.

Nate Davis - USA Today: Wills

Of note: Davis said Wills didn't blow anyone away at the Combine, but his tape is "clean."

Tom Fornelli - CBSSports.com: Wirfs

Of note: Fornelli writes Wirfs has "Zion Williamson-like athleticism."

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: Wills

Of note: In Wilson's projection, Wills would be the second tackle off the board behind Wirfs.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com: OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville)

Of note: Most other mocks now have Becton off the board by the time Cleveland picks.

Jason McIntyre - FOXSports.com: OT Austin Jackson (USC)

Of note: This is by far the highest projection for Jackson, who donated his bone marrow to his ailing sister before the 2019 season.

Michael Renner - Pro Football Focus: Wills

Of note: Renner believes this is a good spot for the Browns' needs and values on players.

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com: Wills

Of note: Prisco believes Wills could help the Browns at either left tackle or right tackle.

Trevor Sikkema - The Draft Network: Wirfs

Of note: Sikkema believes the No. 10 spot is Wirfs' floor.

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: Becton

Of note: Iyer sees Wills and Wirfs coming off the board before Becton.

