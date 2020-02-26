USC OT Austin Jackson gave the gift of life before emerging as 1st-round prospect

The procedure was successful. Autumn continues to make a full recovery, and the transplant has given her body the ability to naturally produce blood again.

With his sister safe, Jackson turned his focus back to football in time for fall camp of his junior season. His strength from the procedure, which took place in his lower back, was diminished. He couldn't train for three weeks after the surgery and couldn't squat with weight until the fourth game of the season.

Jackson spent the majority of his season with the Trojans building back his physical skills and overall strength. He maintained his status as a top offensive lineman for the 2020 NFL Draft and is projected to be a late first-round selection.

But that's beginning to change. Jackson could generate momentum to move up as a projected top-15 pick with a strong showing this week at the combine, the perfect setting for Jackson to show how far he's come since he saved his sister's life.