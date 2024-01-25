Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to perform at Cleveland Browns Stadium Sept. 13

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart – two of the most respected recording artists in history – have announced a one-night-only performance at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers. The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.
About Billy Joel
New York's quintessential son ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist with over 160 million records sold worldwide. His 1985 compilation album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2, is one of the best-selling albums in the United States.
Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades. Joel's string of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which Joel has written himself, began with 1973's autobiographical 'Piano Man,' written while Joel was playing in a Los Angeles lounge. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected 'Piano Man' for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its 'cultural, historic and artistic significance.' The hits have continued for almost five decades, with three of Joel's Top 40 songs - 'It's Still Rock and Roll To Me,' 'Tell Her About It'
and 'We Didn't Start The Fire' - peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and 23 GRAMMY nominations awarded to Joel since he signed his first recording contract in 1972.
Joel is one of the most engaging and best-selling live performers of our time, with songs like 'Uptown Girl,' 'Just The Way You Are,' 'The Longest Time' and 'Vienna' - amongst countless others. In January 2014, Joel began Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise that continues to this day, performing one show at The Garden each month – Billboard Magazine calling it "The Greatest Arena Run in History." More than 45 years after his The Garden debut, his upcoming concert will mark Joel's 142nd lifetime performance at the venue with all preceding shows completely selling out.
The long list of accolades awarded to Joel across his career is testament to the revere given to him by fans, critics and fellow musicians alike. Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his idol Ray Charles in 1999. Joel has received the RIAA's Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies. He is the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious GRAMMY Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, including the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award; he was inducted by Barack and Michelle Obama at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor; and he received a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel's music.
As a humanitarian, The Joel Foundation has made and pledged over $7MM in charitable donations with a focus on music education and humanitarian aid. In addition to supporting vital global relief efforts, The Joel Foundation provides grants to organizations throughout New York City and Long Island leveraging the power of music to enhance the lives of people of every age. Recently, The Joel Foundation announced the continuation of its long-term investment in Long Island's only public arts high school, Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), serving student-artists in a pre-conservatory model with a focus on career and technical education.
About Rod Stewart
During his five-decade career, Rod Stewart has done it all. He's one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music with more than 250 million records and singles sold worldwide and has been lauded as one of the finest singers of his generation. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. On February 23rd, he will tackle yet another music genre with the release of ***Swing Fever***, his 33rd studio album. The album, a collaboration with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, is a 13-track sparkling salute to the timeless songs of the big band years, reignited by two true giants of their craft, from Warner Records.
Drawing from his illustrious 50+ year catalog of hit songs, Rod personally creates a unique setlist for each show, taking audiences on an unprecedented ride through every era of his career with chart-toppers including "Have I Told You Lately", "Maggie May," "You Wear it Well", "Hot Legs", "Broken Arrow", "Infatuation", "You're in My Heart", "Do You Think I'm Sexy", "Some Guys Have All the Luck", "Rhythm of My Heart", "Young Turks", "Sailing", "Tonight's The Night", "Forever Young", as well as a few surprises and legendary covers in the mix. Fans will experience an extraordinary night of entertainment with a dynamic stage production and his award-winning 12-piece band and backup vocalists.
A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stewart's extraordinary catalog includes ten No. 1 albums and 31 Top 10 singles in the U.K, six of which reached No. 1; plus 17 Top 10 albums, with four reaching No. 1, and 16 Top 10 singles in the US. He's written several songs which are now modern standards; he's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. His remarkable and critically acclaimed 13-year residency Rod Stewart – The Hits. will conclude July 24 – August 7, 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on its 200th show. In 2023, his first foray outside of music, Wolfie's Whisky, was quickly embraced worldwide. The blended Scotch whisky is available at bars, restaurants and retail, as well as at WolfiesWhisky.com.
