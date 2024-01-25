Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to perform at Cleveland Browns Stadium Sept. 13

About Billy Joel

New York's quintessential son ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist with over 160 million records sold worldwide. His 1985 compilation album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2, is one of the best-selling albums in the United States.

Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades. Joel's string of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which Joel has written himself, began with 1973's autobiographical 'Piano Man,' written while Joel was playing in a Los Angeles lounge. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected 'Piano Man' for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its 'cultural, historic and artistic significance.' The hits have continued for almost five decades, with three of Joel's Top 40 songs - 'It's Still Rock and Roll To Me,' 'Tell Her About It'

and 'We Didn't Start The Fire' - peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and 23 GRAMMY nominations awarded to Joel since he signed his first recording contract in 1972.

Joel is one of the most engaging and best-selling live performers of our time, with songs like 'Uptown Girl,' 'Just The Way You Are,' 'The Longest Time' and 'Vienna' - amongst countless others. In January 2014, Joel began Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise that continues to this day, performing one show at The Garden each month – Billboard Magazine calling it "The Greatest Arena Run in History." More than 45 years after his The Garden debut, his upcoming concert will mark Joel's 142nd lifetime performance at the venue with all preceding shows completely selling out.

The long list of accolades awarded to Joel across his career is testament to the revere given to him by fans, critics and fellow musicians alike. Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his idol Ray Charles in 1999. Joel has received the RIAA's Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies. He is the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious GRAMMY Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, including the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award; he was inducted by Barack and Michelle Obama at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor; and he received a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel's music.