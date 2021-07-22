Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the cornerbacks

What we know: The cornerbacks room was never at full strength last season after Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in training camp. The position's depth was tested multiple times throughout the season as a result, which could be one reason why Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry invested significant resources this offseason to improve the room. Now, the position could be one of the most improved units on the roster. The talent starts with Ward, who tallied a season-high 18 passes defensed last season, and continues with the return of Williams and the additions of Hill and Newsome. Hill was one of the best slot corners in the game last season with the Rams, while Newsome was one of the best cornerbacks of the 2021 draft class and will have an immediate shot to carve a significant role in the defense. The cornerbacks room is now one of the deepest on the roster and should produce one of the best battles of training camp, which leads us to the next section.