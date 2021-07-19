Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the tight ends

In two weeks, the Browns will be back in Berea for five weeks of practices, meetings and preparations for the 2021 season — one that's filled with hype following several key additions to the defense and little changes to an offense that thrived in 2020.

​​What we know: Much like several positions on the offense, this tight ends group enters training camp with little change from 2020. That's no surprise after the group made heavy contributions as blockers and receivers last season. That's what head coach Kevin Stefanski expected with a playbook that requires heavy work from the position. All three of the top contributors from the room — Hooper, Njoku and Bryant — will be back and have plenty of reasons to believe they can be even better this season. Hooper finished second among all receivers with 70 targets for 435 receiving yards and will have every opportunity to improve from his four touchdowns from 2020. Njoku, a 2017 first-round pick, drew praise for his blocking abilities last season while making 19 receptions and two touchdowns. Bryant, a 2020 fourth-round pick, delivered three touchdowns on 24 receptions and gave ample reasons to believe he can play bigger roles in the tight ends room in the future. Carlson, the other returning tight end from last season, played key roles as a special teams contributor.