10 for '21: Which Browns star could be poised for his best season yet?

Zegura: As I turn my attention to the offensive side of the ball, I have my eye on Browns TE David Njoku as a player to watch in 2021. The Chief has a unique combination of size, speed and athletic ability in the Browns tight end room and could be in line for a breakout season. Njoku is the one real seam stretcher and vertical threat that the team has at tight end and always has shown a knack for scoring touchdowns in the red zone. I thought Njoku was playing his best football down the stretch last year and even led the Browns tight ends in receiving yards in the playoff loss to Kansas City a year ago. The Chief really improved as a blocker in 2020. Having the continuity on offense will only help this rare athlete play faster and more confident in 2021. With Pro Bowler Austin Hooper also in the mix, there is a ceiling for Njoku from a statistical perspective, but I think he will be very explosive and efficient with his chances this year en route to becoming a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses who will truly have to pick their poison against the Browns' loaded offense.