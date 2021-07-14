10 for '21: Who's the under-the-radar player to watch?

Zegura: If you've listened to Cleveland Browns Daily at all this year, you know my answer to this question is Curtis Weaver. Weaver joined the Browns after being waived by the Miami Dolphins following a foot injury early in camp last year, despite being the team's fifth-round pick. Weaver left Boise State as the Mountain West Conference's all-time leading sack artist with 34 career sacks. In his final year at Boise State, he was the MWC's Defensive Player of the Year as he notched 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. There has definitely been a buzz around Weaver this offseason in Berea, and a lot of it has to do with the work he put in off of the field. He really changed his diet and focused on getting into the best shape of his life and the result is that every time you mention Weaver, someone in the front office or coaching staff tells you that "he transformed his body." Weaver looked lean and explosive in the mandatory minicamp and has a natural feel for rushing the passer. As defensive line coach Chris Kiffin told me, "he just knows how to get to the quarterback" and now Weaver has a chance to show that he can do that against the very best this training camp. Nothing is guaranteed for Weaver, but I am very excited to see if he can earn his way onto this roster and get the chance to sack some NFL quarterbacks when it matters in 2021.