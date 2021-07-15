2021 Browns Training Camp features 12 free open practices, beginning July 30

2021 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will feature 12 free open practices for fans at the team's facility in Berea. All of the sessions available to fans in Berea, beginning on Friday, July 30, will start at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET with gates opening one hour beforehand.

"We greatly look forward to welcoming our fans back to Browns training camp in Berea this year as our entire team definitely missed their contributions to the atmosphere in 2020," said Haslam Sports Group President and Browns Partner JW Johnson. "While the setup will be different than past years due to the league's health and safety protocols, we are fully dedicated to providing our fans with an engaging experience during training camp and the entire year, both in person and through our digital programming.

"We know Browns fans will bring an incredible energy to our facility and team throughout the 2021 season. We are excited that our fans can join us again during training camp and are confident that they will continue to give our team the NFL's best home-field advantage with a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium this year."

With the modified 2021 training camp logistics, which emphasize the health and safety of all fans, players, coaches and staff onsite, the Browns will be able to host nearly 2,000 fans at each respective practice in Berea.

Starting on Monday, July 19, Browns fans can register for a chance to secure up to four tickets per account to their desired training camp session through the Browns Mobile App or ClevelandBrowns.com. After pooling all requests, tickets to one practice per registrant will be distributed through a lottery system as they remain available. While registration is available to all fans, Browns season ticket members and individuals on the team's waitlist will receive prioritized access to a percentage of tickets for each session.

In addition to ticket access, Browns fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and additional items specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department (YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com, 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Similar to 2019, printed tickets will not be available in 2021.

While the Browns continue to strongly encourage everyone to seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine, fans are not required to be vaccinated to apply for 2021 training camp tickets. In accordance with local and state guidelines, masks are not mandated for fans who attend training camp. However, medical experts recommend that individuals who are not fully vaccinated still consider wearing a mask when congregating in larger groups. Additionally, the team will have hand sanitizer stations readily available and implement comprehensive health and safety measures for everyone onsite.

When arriving to open practices, fans will enter the viewing area through the northeast corner of the Browns facility, rather than the Beech Street entrance used in past years. Membership-services team members will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

More information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to training camp sessions.

"Browns Live: Training Camp" will return in 2021 to ensure Browns fans across the globe have special opportunities to enjoy training camp this season, including the two joint practices with the New York Giants (Aug. 19-20). The full schedule and other exclusive content available through the team's digital platforms will be shared at a later date.

2021 Cleveland Browns Training Camp is in association with Discount Drug Mart.