10 for '21: Outside of Baker Mayfield, who will benefit most from the offense's continuity?

Zegura: From the coaches to the players to the fans, everyone will benefit from the Browns running it back on offense. If I have to single out one person, I will choose head coach and play caller Kevin Stefanski. Despite winning the NFL's Coach of the Year honor in 2020, Stefanski immediately noted "if you stay the same, you're getting worse." With a full year of knowledge about his personnel and the findings of his thorough post-season scheme evaluation, I fully expect the Browns to be even more dynamic and productive on offense this season. We will get to see the evolution of the Cleveland Browns offense because as the play-caller and architect, Stefanski can hit the ground sprinting with his returning players and coaching staff. It must also be pointed out that this offense is very much a collaboration of an incredible group of coaches on the offensive side of the ball, four of whom, including Stefanski, have been play callers in the NFL themselves. That is why I am expecting some new wrinkles, whether that be more uptempo, no-huddle drives, more schemed up chunk plays or an increased emphasis on the screen game to really catapult the Browns offense to the elite in the NFL. You know our head coach and his staff will put in the work to put our team in the best position to succeed every time they take the field, and the continuity will only enhance his ability to do that at the highest level.