Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers

What we know: Walker was one of the biggest free-agent signings the Browns made this season and should provide strong levels of reliability and leadership as a middle linebacker, where he could be an every-down player. After him, the room has an influx of youth and a heavy load of competition for starting jobs. Wilson and Takitaki are entering their third NFL season and will be given every opportunity to land those roles, but there are several young players behind them who will be in the mix, too. The Browns have high hopes for 2020 third-round pick Phillips, 2021 second-round pick Owusu-Koramoah and 2021 fifth-round pick Fields II, all of whom are 23 years old or younger and possess the speedy abilities the Browns covet at the position. Owusu-Koramoah will attract plenty of eyes in training camp as a prospect many draft analysts believed would be selected in the first round and could make an immediate push into a starting job. Smith, a 10-year veteran who re-signed with the Browns this offseason, will be the room's mentor and another player in the competition for snaps.