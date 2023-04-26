Browns 2023 NFL Draft Primer: Everything you need to know

The Browns' picks

Round 3 - No. 74 overall

Round 3 - No. 98 overall

Round 4 - No. 111 overall

Round 4 - No. 126 overall

Round 5 - No. 140 overall

Round 5 - No. 142 overall

Round 6 - No. 190 overall

Round 7 - No. 229 overall

How 'bout some mocks?

For a mock draft of the Browns' two third-round picks from the internal media crew of Anthony Poisal, Nathan Zegura and Jason Gibbs, click on this. And for a review of mocks from other draft analysts, click on this.

Notable picks at No. 74 and 98?

Four Hall of Famers — OG Will Shields, RB Curtis Martin, TE Charlie Sanders and S Larry Wilson — were drafted at No. 74 overall. Notable Pro Bowlers from recent memory drafted in that spot also include WR Steve Smith Sr. and DE Justin Tuck.

At No. 98, recent players drafted in that spot include RB Brian Robinson (Commanders), C Quinn Meinerz (Broncos), LB Malik Harrison (Ravens), LB Quincy Williams (Jaguars) and current Browns TE Jordan Akins (Texans). Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons was also drafted there in 2016.

Will there be a trade(s)?

It's very possible, if not likely, the Browns complete a trade during the draft. GM Andrew Berry has traded multiple times in all three of his previous drafts, and with a roster fairly loaded with talent and depth, the Browns could be tempted to ship away one or more of their eight draft picks this year to acquire more picks for the future.

Berry said himself in his pre-draft press conference that the Browns are more likely to move back than trade up, if a trade happens.

What positions have the Browns targeted the most under Andrew Berry?

WR - 4

LB - 3

DT - 3

OT - 2

S - 2

CB - 2

RB - 2

C - 2

DE - 2

TE - 1

K - 1

How many times have the Browns not picked in the first two rounds?

This will be the third year in franchise history the Browns have not picked in the first two rounds. That first happened in 2008, when they didn't pick until Round 4, and they waited through the first two rounds again last year, when they traded back from the second round to gain a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks in a deal with the Texans. They drafted CB M.J. Emerson Jr. with their third-round pick.

What about next year?

The Browns currently own seven picks in next year's draft. They have their own picks in Rounds 2, 3, 5 and 7 as well as an extra fifth-round pick they received in the trade that sent QB Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, a sixth-round pick they acquired in the trade for QB Deshaun Watson and a seventh-round pick they added in the same trade they received LB Deion Jones.