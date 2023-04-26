Browns 2023 NFL Draft Primer: Everything you need to know

All your watch-and-listen info and draft day nuggets to prepare you for the Browns’ 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

042623_DraftPrimer

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and ClevelandBrowns.com will keep you up to speed with everything you need to know about the three biggest days on the league's offseason calendar.

How/when to watch

Thursday (Round 1): 8 p.m. - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

Friday (Rounds 2 & 3): 7 p.m. - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

Saturday (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

What if I'm driving or watching something else?

Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network will serve as the official radio home of the Browns' 2022 NFL Draft, airing 8 p.m.-12 a.m. on Thursday, 7-12 p.m. on Friday and 12-4 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN Cleveland (850 AM) will also air the show on Thursday and Saturday.

What if I just want to follow along on social media?

Follow @Browns on Twitter and @ClevelandBrowns on Instagram or keep tabs on the Browns’ Facebook page.

23_WEB_TKT_WAITLIST_PROMO_APR25

Join the Season Ticket Member Waitlist

Purchase a Cleveland Browns Season Ticket Deposit to reserve your spot on the Waitlist.

Learn More

The Browns' picks

Round 3 - No. 74 overall

Round 3 - No. 98 overall

Round 4 - No. 111 overall

Round 4 - No. 126 overall

Round 5 - No. 140 overall

Round 5 - No. 142 overall

Round 6 - No. 190 overall

Round 7 - No. 229 overall

How 'bout some mocks?

For a mock draft of the Browns' two third-round picks from the internal media crew of Anthony Poisal, Nathan Zegura and Jason Gibbs, click on this. And for a review of mocks from other draft analysts, click on this.

Notable picks at No. 74 and 98?

Four Hall of Famers — OG Will Shields, RB Curtis Martin, TE Charlie Sanders and S Larry Wilson — were drafted at No. 74 overall. Notable Pro Bowlers from recent memory drafted in that spot also include WR Steve Smith Sr. and DE Justin Tuck.

At No. 98, recent players drafted in that spot include RB Brian Robinson (Commanders), C Quinn Meinerz (Broncos), LB Malik Harrison (Ravens), LB Quincy Williams (Jaguars) and current Browns TE Jordan Akins (Texans). Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons was also drafted there in 2016.

Will there be a trade(s)?

It's very possible, if not likely, the Browns complete a trade during the draft. GM Andrew Berry has traded multiple times in all three of his previous drafts, and with a roster fairly loaded with talent and depth, the Browns could be tempted to ship away one or more of their eight draft picks this year to acquire more picks for the future.

Berry said himself in his pre-draft press conference that the Browns are more likely to move back than trade up, if a trade happens.

What positions have the Browns targeted the most under Andrew Berry?

WR - 4

LB - 3

DT - 3

OT - 2

S - 2

CB - 2

RB - 2

C - 2

DE - 2

TE - 1

K - 1

How many times have the Browns not picked in the first two rounds?

This will be the third year in franchise history the Browns have not picked in the first two rounds. That first happened in 2008, when they didn't pick until Round 4, and they waited through the first two rounds again last year, when they traded back from the second round to gain a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks in a deal with the Texans. They drafted CB M.J. Emerson Jr. with their third-round pick.

What about next year?

The Browns currently own seven picks in next year's draft. They have their own picks in Rounds 2, 3, 5 and 7 as well as an extra fifth-round pick they received in the trade that sent QB Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, a sixth-round pick they acquired in the trade for QB Deshaun Watson and a seventh-round pick they added in the same trade they received LB Deion Jones.

The Browns' first and fourth-round picks next year were sent to Houston in the Watson deal, and their sixth-round pick was sent to Atlanta in the Jones deal.

Related Content

news

Browns Equipment Staff and Youth Football Department Donate Cleats and Additional Gear to High Schools across Northeast Ohio

The Browns Youth Football Department and Equipment Staff donated over 850+ pairs of cleats along with 350+ compression shirts and additional gear/equipment to 23 high school football programs across the 13 Northeast Ohio counties

news

Enter for a chance to win the Browns Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

The grand prize winner will win two field seat season tickets for the 2023-24 season

news

Draft on Tap: 1 more roundup on mock draft predictions for the Browns

Six out of 10 mock drafts have the Browns targeting the defensive line with their first pick of the draft

news

Draft on Tap: The final ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft

Here's who Anthony Poisal, Jason Gibbs and Nathan Zegura are mocking to the Browns with their first pick in Round 3

Advertising