Draft on Tap: 1 more roundup on mock draft predictions for the Browns

The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: Trapasso had the Browns trading up 22 spots to get back into the second round and grab Dexter, who had 55 tackles and four tackles for a loss last year with the Gators.

The pick: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

The analysis: Ika has consistently hovered as a second or third-round option throughout the pre-draft process. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, he'll be a massive interior defensive line plug.

The pick: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

The analysis: Cherepinsky changed his previous pick from Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph to Simpson, who is a "quick and athletic" linebacker.

The pick: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

The analysis: Roy became a full-time starter for the first time last season for the Tigers and totaled 49 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss.

The pick: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

The analysis: Iyer also has the Browns scooping Byron Young, an Alabama defensive tackle, with their 98th overall pick.

The pick: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

The analysis: Diaby had a breakout year last season with nine sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, and similar to Iyer, Williams also had the Browns taking Young with pick No. 98.

The pick: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma