Draft on Tap: 1 more roundup on mock draft predictions for the Browns

Six out of 10 mock drafts have the Browns targeting the defensive line with their first pick of the draft

Apr 25, 2023 at 04:34 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

It's just about that time.

The draft begins Thursday, but here's another friendly reminder that the Browns won't be picking until Friday. Pick No. 74, to be exact.

Who do draft analysts think will be on the table for Cleveland? We're taking one final look before the countdown begins.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

The pick: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

The analysis: Reuter didn't change who he believes the Browns will take first in the draft from his previous mock draft. Evans rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Matt Miller - ESPN

The pick: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

The analysis: Miller highlighted Pickens' big performance from Senior Bowl week and believes he can patch the Browns' interior D-Line need.

Chris Trapasso - CBS

The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: Trapasso had the Browns trading up 22 spots to get back into the second round and grab Dexter, who had 55 tackles and four tackles for a loss last year with the Gators.

Hayden Winks - The Underdog Network

The pick: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

The analysis: Ika has consistently hovered as a second or third-round option throughout the pre-draft process. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, he'll be a massive interior defensive line plug.

Walter Cherepinsky - Walter Football

The pick: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

The analysis: Cherepinsky changed his previous pick from Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph to Simpson, who is a "quick and athletic" linebacker.

Todd McShay - ESPN

The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: McShay believes the interior D-Line is the biggest hole on the Browns' roster and that they'll fill it with Dexter, who "gives them depth up the middle and some interior pass-rushing upside thanks to his speed."

Mike Tanier - Football Outsiders

The pick: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

The analysis: Roy became a full-time starter for the first time last season for the Tigers and totaled 49 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss.

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News

The pick: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

The analysis: Iyer also has the Browns scooping Byron Young, an Alabama defensive tackle, with their 98th overall pick.

Jimmy Williams - NFL Draft Diamonds

The pick: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

The analysis: Diaby had a breakout year last season with nine sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, and similar to Iyer, Williams also had the Browns taking Young with pick No. 98.

John Kosko - Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

The analysis: Kosko writes that Mims "knows how to get open against zone with the ability to run after the catch" and would provide more explosiveness to the receiver room.

