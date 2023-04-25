Draft on Tap: 1 more roundup on mock draft predictions for the Browns

It's just about that time.
The draft begins Thursday, but here's another friendly reminder that the Browns won't be picking until Friday. Pick No. 74, to be exact.
Who do draft analysts think will be on the table for Cleveland? We're taking one final look before the countdown begins.
The pick: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
The analysis: Reuter didn't change who he believes the Browns will take first in the draft from his previous mock draft. Evans rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
The pick: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
The analysis: Miller highlighted Pickens' big performance from Senior Bowl week and believes he can patch the Browns' interior D-Line need.
The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
The analysis: Trapasso had the Browns trading up 22 spots to get back into the second round and grab Dexter, who had 55 tackles and four tackles for a loss last year with the Gators.
The pick: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
The analysis: Ika has consistently hovered as a second or third-round option throughout the pre-draft process. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, he'll be a massive interior defensive line plug.
The pick: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
The analysis: Cherepinsky changed his previous pick from Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph to Simpson, who is a "quick and athletic" linebacker.
The pick: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
The analysis: McShay believes the interior D-Line is the biggest hole on the Browns' roster and that they'll fill it with Dexter, who "gives them depth up the middle and some interior pass-rushing upside thanks to his speed."
The pick: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU
The analysis: Roy became a full-time starter for the first time last season for the Tigers and totaled 49 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss.
The pick: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
The analysis: Iyer also has the Browns scooping Byron Young, an Alabama defensive tackle, with their 98th overall pick.
The pick: DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
The analysis: Diaby had a breakout year last season with nine sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, and similar to Iyer, Williams also had the Browns taking Young with pick No. 98.
The pick: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
The analysis: Kosko writes that Mims "knows how to get open against zone with the ability to run after the catch" and would provide more explosiveness to the receiver room.