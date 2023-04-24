Andrew Berry believes Browns will be 'more apt to move back' than trade up

With eight picks in the draft, the Browns have plenty of ammunition to consider all trades and possibly acquire more picks beyond 2023. Eight picks is a lot for a team that has nearly all of its starting roster spots filled and has stable depth in several positions, and if Berry isn't a fan of the group of players available around the time of one of those picks, he'll certainly be working the phones to see what trade possibilities exist.

Berry stopped short, however, of expressing a belief that the Browns don't have room on their roster for eight rookies. If a trade happens, it won't necessarily be because the Browns are looking to lessen the quantity of their rookie class.

"I think each year is a little bit different in that regard," he said. "Who knows? You get wiped out because of injury in camp or a guy surprises you in either direction, it may change how you think about adding youth to the roster. We don't really go into it with the mentality of 'can seven or eight guys make the team?' … There are some years that we started off with seven and ended up with six. I think a lot can happen between now and the end of the weekend, but also now and when you start the season."

Trade possibilities will obviously be a big part of Berry's discussion with his front office cohorts in the days leading up to the draft. It's possible the Browns could have trades outlined with teams already before the draft begins, but with no pick until 74th overall, Berry also expressed the importance of waiting to see how the draft board falls before decisions are made about any of their picks.

In previous drafts, Berry said he's built trades in both ways.

"There have been certain points where we thought based on what we anticipated the board to look like, where we might have been looking for an escape hatch or we may be interested in trading up," he said. "There are plenty of other situations where we have a player that we like, and then you get a call a couple picks away or on Friday or Saturday morning or early afternoon. Here's an opportunity that we have discussed in generalities when we were doing our strategy planning, but we didn't necessarily anticipate what would actually come available to us, and then you consider it a little bit differently."

If the Browns look to exchange this year's capital for more in the future, keep in mind that they have seven picks available in 2024 and seven in 2025. They're still without a first-round pick in 2024 as part of the Deshaun Watson trade deal, but they currently own all seven of their own picks for 2025.