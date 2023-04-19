Draft on Tap

Draft on Tap: Taking another look at mock draft picks with 1 week until the draft

Two offensive skill positions and the defensive line are among the picks for the Browns’ first 2023 draft selection

Apr 19, 2023
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're officially 8 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and draft analysts are still floating a variety of positions in their projections for who the Browns could take with their first pick at No. 74 overall.

Four positions are included in the most recent roundup of mocks, which featured a heavier lean toward offensive skill positions than we've seen in any of our previous mock draft roundups.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

The pick: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns taking S Jammie Robinson with their second pick in the third round at No. 98 overall.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

The pick: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

The analysis: Dexter tallied 55 tackles last season with the Gators. He's the fifth-ranked defensive tackle in Brugler prospect rankings in "The Beast."

Jordan Reid - ESPN

The pick: IDL Keondre Coburn, Texas

The analysis: Reid believes Coburn, who tallied 95 tackles across 41 college games, would help the Browns patch a top need at defensive line.

Nick Baumgardner - The Athletic

The pick: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

The analysis: Mims recorded his first 1,000-yard year in three college seasons last year with the Sooners.

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

The pick: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

The analysis: Johnson had 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns during three college seasons. He's the fifth running back off the board in Wilson's mock draft.

Walter Cherepinsky - Walter Football

The pick: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

The analysis: Cherepinsky hasn’t budged on his prediction that the Browns will take Joseph, whom he called a "turnover machine," to bolster their safety depth.

Cam Mellor - Pro Football Network

The pick: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

The analysis: Mellor calls Rice "a great all-around receiver with high-end capabilities when healthy." He tallied 1,3,55 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

