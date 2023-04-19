Draft on Tap: Taking another look at mock draft picks with 1 week until the draft

We're officially 8 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and draft analysts are still floating a variety of positions in their projections for who the Browns could take with their first pick at No. 74 overall.
Four positions are included in the most recent roundup of mocks, which featured a heavier lean toward offensive skill positions than we've seen in any of our previous mock draft roundups.
The pick: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns taking S Jammie Robinson with their second pick in the third round at No. 98 overall.
The pick: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
The analysis: Dexter tallied 55 tackles last season with the Gators. He's the fifth-ranked defensive tackle in Brugler prospect rankings in "The Beast."
The pick: IDL Keondre Coburn, Texas
The analysis: Reid believes Coburn, who tallied 95 tackles across 41 college games, would help the Browns patch a top need at defensive line.
Check out which players draft analysts are mocking to the Browns with their first pick at No. 74 overall
The pick: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
The analysis: Mims recorded his first 1,000-yard year in three college seasons last year with the Sooners.
The pick: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
The analysis: Johnson had 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns during three college seasons. He's the fifth running back off the board in Wilson's mock draft.
The pick: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
The analysis: Cherepinsky hasn’t budged on his prediction that the Browns will take Joseph, whom he called a "turnover machine," to bolster their safety depth.
The pick: WR Rashee Rice, SMU
The analysis: Mellor calls Rice "a great all-around receiver with high-end capabilities when healthy." He tallied 1,3,55 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.