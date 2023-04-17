Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin offseason program 

The Browns returned Monday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since January, kicking off the first of eight straight weeks where the team will complete its offseason program.

It's the first big step players take toward ramping up for the regular season, and the work starts in Phase One, which is just limited to strength and rehabilitation training and meetings. That period lasts two weeks before the Browns can ramp up their work in the next two offseason program phases, which include rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp.

Phase Two: A three-week period where on-field workouts are allowed but limited to individual and group instruction drills. No live contact or offense vs. defense drills are permitted. This stage also includes rookie minicamp, which runs May 12-14.

Phase Three: A three-week period where teams are allowed to conduct 10 days of organized team activities, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. This phase will end with mandatory minicamp, where all players are required to attend, and runs from June 6-8.