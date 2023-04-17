Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin offseason program 

The Browns are back in Berea for the first time since January to kick off eight straight weeks of meetings and workouts

Apr 17, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

041723_PlayersBack

The Browns returned Monday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since January, kicking off the first of eight straight weeks where the team will complete its offseason program.

It's the first big step players take toward ramping up for the regular season, and the work starts in Phase One, which is just limited to strength and rehabilitation training and meetings. That period lasts two weeks before the Browns can ramp up their work in the next two offseason program phases, which include rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp.

Phase Two: A three-week period where on-field workouts are allowed but limited to individual and group instruction drills. No live contact or offense vs. defense drills are permitted. This stage also includes rookie minicamp, which runs May 12-14.

Phase Three: A three-week period where teams are allowed to conduct 10 days of organized team activities, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. This phase will end with mandatory minicamp, where all players are required to attend, and runs from June 6-8.

Coaches and players will speak with the media at certain points throughout the program, and we'll have everything covered from Berea at ClevelandBrowns.com.

Photos: Players report for the Browns 2023 Offseason Program

Browns players arrived at the facility Monday morning for the start of offseason workouts

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
1 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
2 / 32

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
3 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
4 / 32

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
5 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
6 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
7 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
8 / 32

Defensive end Alex Wright arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
9 / 32

Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
10 / 32

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
11 / 32

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
12 / 32

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
13 / 32

Kicker Cade York (3), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
14 / 32

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
15 / 32

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
16 / 32

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
17 / 32

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
18 / 32

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Dobbs arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
19 / 32

Quarterback Josh Dobbs arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
20 / 32

Safety Bubba Bolden (36), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
21 / 32

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
22 / 32

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
23 / 32

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
24 / 32

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
25 / 32

Offensive guard Wes Martin arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
26 / 32

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
27 / 32

Safety Juan Thornhill arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
28 / 32

Linebacker Matthew Adams arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
29 / 32

Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
30 / 32

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Dawson Deaton (52) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
31 / 32

Guard Dawson Deaton (52) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
32 / 32

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jack Conklin feeling 'stronger than I have been in a long time' after offseason rehab work

Conklin spent several hours nearly every week of the offseason inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to recover from his season-ending knee injury

news

10 for '22: Which player from the secondary shines most in 2022?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Nick Chubb goes viral with not one, but two weightlifting videos in same week

Chubb's returned to his old high school and put on an epic weightlifting clinic

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the specialists and returners

The Browns overhauled their specialists, added a talented returner and expect their special teams to make big improvements

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the CBs

The CB room has no shortage of depth and promising young talent

news

Browns Breakdowns: What Cade York brings at kicker

York has the right combination of leg power and confidence that should help him thrive in Cleveland

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

The safeties turned their game up with the rest of the defense last season and will look to sustain the momentum in 2022

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

The Browns have one of the top up-and-coming linebackers in the league and will also return their leading tackler from last season

news

10 for '22: Which WR produces most next to Cooper?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line

The Browns will boast two Pro Bowl players on the edge and hold an open training camp competition for two spots in the interior

news

10 for '22: Which 2nd-year player will take the biggest jump?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

Advertising