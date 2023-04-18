Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Two of the biggest Browns offseason additions have opted to pick a single-digit jersey number, while one returning player will switch his number to allow another big free-agent signing to keep his.

With players back in the building Monday for the start of the offseason program, the Browns' newest additions all locked in their jersey numbers — for the time being. Jersey numbers for all players can still be changed from now until training camp.

Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill are the two additions who will don a single-digit number, while Dalvin Tomlinson will take the former jersey number of his D-Line peer, Alex Wright, who will switch to a new one. Kellen Mond will also switch numbers after the arrival of Moore.

For now, here are all the new jersey numbers as the Browns roll into the offseason program:

WR Elijah Moore - 8

S Juan Thornhill - 1

DT Dalvin Tomlinson - 94

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo - 54

WR Marquise Goodwin - 19

LB Matthew Adams - 40

TE Jordan Akins - 84

QB Joshua Dobbs - 15

CB Mike Ford - 27

DT Trysten Hill - 98

DT Maurice Hurst II - 90