Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Two of the biggest Browns offseason additions have opted to pick a single-digit jersey number, while one returning player will switch his number to allow another big free-agent signing to keep his.
With players back in the building Monday for the start of the offseason program, the Browns' newest additions all locked in their jersey numbers — for the time being. Jersey numbers for all players can still be changed from now until training camp.
Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill are the two additions who will don a single-digit number, while Dalvin Tomlinson will take the former jersey number of his D-Line peer, Alex Wright, who will switch to a new one. Kellen Mond will also switch numbers after the arrival of Moore.
For now, here are all the new jersey numbers as the Browns roll into the offseason program:
WR Elijah Moore - 8
S Juan Thornhill - 1
DT Dalvin Tomlinson - 94
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo - 54
WR Marquise Goodwin - 19
LB Matthew Adams - 40
TE Jordan Akins - 84
QB Joshua Dobbs - 15
CB Mike Ford - 27
DT Trysten Hill - 98
DT Maurice Hurst II - 90
G Wes Martin - 67
Number swaps
DT Alex Wright - 99
QB Kellen Mond - 7
WR Marquez Stevenson - 80
WR Isaiah Weston - 81
Check out graphics of the Browns players with new numbers at this point in the offseason