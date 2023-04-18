Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 12 of the Browns’ offseason additions, plus other number changes for returning players

Apr 18, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_ARTICLE_JERSEY_NUMBERS_2560x1440

Two of the biggest Browns offseason additions have opted to pick a single-digit jersey number, while one returning player will switch his number to allow another big free-agent signing to keep his.

With players back in the building Monday for the start of the offseason program, the Browns' newest additions all locked in their jersey numbers — for the time being. Jersey numbers for all players can still be changed from now until training camp.

Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill are the two additions who will don a single-digit number, while Dalvin Tomlinson will take the former jersey number of his D-Line peer, Alex Wright, who will switch to a new one. Kellen Mond will also switch numbers after the arrival of Moore.

For now, here are all the new jersey numbers as the Browns roll into the offseason program:

WR Elijah Moore - 8

S Juan Thornhill - 1

DT Dalvin Tomlinson - 94

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo - 54

WR Marquise Goodwin - 19

LB Matthew Adams - 40

TE Jordan Akins - 84

QB Joshua Dobbs - 15

CB Mike Ford - 27

DT Trysten Hill - 98

DT Maurice Hurst II - 90

G Wes Martin - 67

Number swaps

DT Alex Wright - 99

QB Kellen Mond - 7

WR Marquez Stevenson - 80

WR Isaiah Weston - 81

Advertising