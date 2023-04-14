Browns sign WR Marquise Goodwin

The Browns on Friday signed WR Marquise Goodwin, who will bring plenty of speed and a decade of experience playing in the NFL to the Browns' offense.

Goodwin has played in 102 games with 44 starts and compiled 187 career receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's played for four teams over his 10-year career, starting with the Bills, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before joining the 49ers from 2017-19, the Bears in 2021 and Seahawks in 2022.

Goodwin played 13 games with two starts for Seattle last season and caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns, his highest total since 2018. His best season was in 2017, where he started all 16 games and caught 56 passes for a career-high 962 yards and two touchdowns.

Goodwin should also bring another speed gear to the offense — he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and has averaged 16.2 yards per catch over his career.