Transactions

Browns sign WR Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin brings speed and decade of NFL experience to the offense

Apr 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_SOCIAL_FREEAGENCY_GOODWIN_16x9 (1)

The Browns on Friday signed WR Marquise Goodwin, who will bring plenty of speed and a decade of experience playing in the NFL to the Browns' offense.

Goodwin has played in 102 games with 44 starts and compiled 187 career receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's played for four teams over his 10-year career, starting with the Bills, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before joining the 49ers from 2017-19, the Bears in 2021 and Seahawks in 2022.

Goodwin played 13 games with two starts for Seattle last season and caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns, his highest total since 2018. His best season was in 2017, where he started all 16 games and caught 56 passes for a career-high 962 yards and two touchdowns.

Goodwin should also bring another speed gear to the offense — he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and has averaged 16.2 yards per catch over his career.

The top of the wide receiver depth chart now includes Goodwin, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore, who was acquired in March by the Browns in a trade with the Jets, and David Bell. Jakeem Grant Sr., Anthony Schwartz, Jaelon Darden, Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr., Isaiah Weston and Michael Woods II, who suffered a ruptured Achilles and will likely miss the 2023 season, are also all on the roster.

Related Content

news

Browns sign G Wes Martin

Martin, a West Milton native, will provide depth to the Browns' interior offensive line

news

Browns re-sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker, one of the most respected players in the locker room and a trusted tackler, is back for a third season in Cleveland

news

Browns sign QB Josh Dobbs

Dobbs returns to the Browns after spending most of last season as their backup QB

news

Browns acquire WR Elijah Moore in trade with Jets

The Browns will receive Moore and a third-round pick in the 2023 draft in exchange for their second-round pick in 2023

news

Browns sign LB Matthew Adams

Adams has been a frequent contributor on special teams throughout his career

news

Browns sign CB Mike Ford

Ford has been a terrific special teams player and has provided valuable depth at cornerback across five NFL seasons

news

Browns re-sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Kunaszyk set career-highs in tackles and games played last season with the Browns

news

Browns sign DT Trysten Hill

Hill is the fourth free-agent addition to the defensive line this offseason

news

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst

Hurst is a five-year veteran with 78 career tackles

news

Browns sign TE Jordan Akins

Akins is a five-year veteran who set career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with the Texans

news

Browns re-sign LB Sione Takitaki

Takitaki built a career-best season in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in December

Advertising