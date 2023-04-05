Draft on Tap: Rounding up the latest mock draft predictions for the Browns 

The Browns entered the offseason knowing they would have to wait a while for their first pick in the 2023 draft.

Now, after trading their second-round pick to the Jets for WR Elijah Moore and the 74th overall pick, they'll wait a little longer.

The Browns don't have their first-round pick (traded to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson deal) or their second-round pick in 2023 and will wait until the third round to be on the clock. Trading those picks for talent was an acceptable exchange for a team that needs to win now, but the Browns will still need to find players who can contribute and provide depth — at minimum — in the draft.