Draft on Tap: Rounding up the latest mock draft predictions for the Browns 

The Browns entered the offseason knowing they would have to wait a while for their first pick in the 2023 draft.
Now, after trading their second-round pick to the Jets for WR Elijah Moore and the 74th overall pick, they'll wait a little longer.
The Browns don't have their first-round pick (traded to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson deal) or their second-round pick in 2023 and will wait until the third round to be on the clock. Trading those picks for talent was an acceptable exchange for a team that needs to win now, but the Browns will still need to find players who can contribute and provide depth — at minimum — in the draft.
They currently have eight picks to do so, and we're checking out who draft analysts are predicting will land with them with the first of those picks at No. 74 overall.
The pick: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
The analysis: McGuinness notes that Battle produced PFF grades over 80.0 in each of the last three seasons. He had six interceptions in four seasons in Tuscaloosa.
The pick: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
The analysis: Harrison, a top performer at the combine, totaled 24 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in four seasons with the Buckeyes.
The pick: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
The analysis: Valentino believes Achane has "tremendous downhill speed" and would become another key playmaker in the Browns' offense.
The pick: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
The analysis: Benton was a player commonly mocked to the Browns when they still had their second-round pick. He had 10 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.
The pick: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
The analysis: Kraft had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns last season with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, an FCS school, and is considered a top player among a highly graded tight end class.
The pick: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
The analysis: Joseph totaled 10 interceptions in his last three seasons, including six with Northwestern in 2020 before he transferred to the Fighting Irish for 2022. Cherepinsky called him a "turnover machine."
The pick: WR Rashee Rice, SMU
The analysis: Rice broke out last year with the Mustangs and totaled 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. He clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine.