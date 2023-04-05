Draft on Tap

Presented by

Draft on Tap: Rounding up the latest mock draft predictions for the Browns 

Players at six different positions have all been mocked to the Browns since they traded away their second-round pick for WR Elijah Moore

Apr 05, 2023 at 09:58 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

040423_MockDraftARTICLE

The Browns entered the offseason knowing they would have to wait a while for their first pick in the 2023 draft.

Now, after trading their second-round pick to the Jets for WR Elijah Moore and the 74th overall pick, they'll wait a little longer.

The Browns don't have their first-round pick (traded to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson deal) or their second-round pick in 2023 and will wait until the third round to be on the clock. Trading those picks for talent was an acceptable exchange for a team that needs to win now, but the Browns will still need to find players who can contribute and provide depth — at minimum — in the draft.

They currently have eight picks to do so, and we're checking out who draft analysts are predicting will land with them with the first of those picks at No. 74 overall.

Gordon McGuinness - Pro Football Focus

The pick: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

The analysis: McGuinness notes that Battle produced PFF grades over 80.0 in each of the last three seasons. He had six interceptions in four seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Photos: Players Mocked to the Browns - April 5

Check out which players draft analysts are mocking to the Browns with their first pick at No. 74 overall

AP22296008794357
1 / 35
Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen (15) tackles South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
2 / 35

Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen (15) tackles South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
3 / 35

Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Devon Achane talks to the press after running drills during Texas A&M football pro day Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
4 / 35

Devon Achane talks to the press after running drills during Texas A&M football pro day Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 35

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive back Brandon Joseph participates in Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 / 35

Defensive back Brandon Joseph participates in Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 35

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice stands on the field during an NFL Pro Day in Dallas, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
8 / 35

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice stands on the field during an NFL Pro Day in Dallas, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 35

Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 35

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive back Brandon Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 35

Notre Dame defensive back Brandon Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 35

Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 35

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) scores a touchdown in front of TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
14 / 35

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) scores a touchdown in front of TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs the 40-yard dashl at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 35

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs the 40-yard dashl at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 35

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) picks up a first down on a run against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
17 / 35

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) picks up a first down on a run against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 35

Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 35

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama team captains defensive back Jordan Battle (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and quarterback Bryce Young (9) walk out for the coin toss during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 35

Alabama team captains defensive back Jordan Battle (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and quarterback Bryce Young (9) walk out for the coin toss during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National defensive lineman Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin (95) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 35

National defensive lineman Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin (95) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
22 / 35

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
23 / 35

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
24 / 35

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
25 / 35

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Florida during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
26 / 35

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Florida during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
27 / 35

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 35

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph lines up during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
29 / 35

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph lines up during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
30 / 35

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
31 / 35

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)
32 / 35

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 35

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (16) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU offensive lineman Beau Morris (78) lifts wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) in celebration after Rice scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
34 / 35

SMU offensive lineman Beau Morris (78) lifts wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) in celebration after Rice scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
35 / 35

Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Michael Renner - Pro Football Focus

The pick: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The analysis: Harrison, a top performer at the combine, totaled 24 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in four seasons with the Buckeyes.

Ian Valentino - Pro Football Network

The pick: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

The analysis: Valentino believes Achane has "tremendous downhill speed" and would become another key playmaker in the Browns' offense.

Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports

The pick: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The analysis: Benton was a player commonly mocked to the Browns when they still had their second-round pick. He had 10 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

The pick: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

The analysis: Kraft had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns last season with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, an FCS school, and is considered a top player among a highly graded tight end class.

Walter Cherepinsky - Walter Football

The pick: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

The analysis: Joseph totaled 10 interceptions in his last three seasons, including six with Northwestern in 2020 before he transferred to the Fighting Irish for 2022. Cherepinsky called him a "turnover machine."

Curt Popjoy - Yahoo!

The pick: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

The analysis: Rice broke out last year with the Mustangs and totaled 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. He clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Related Content

news

Draft on Tap: 5 edge rushers to watch on Day 2

The edge rusher class is a deep one, and the Browns could be picking from it at some point early in the draft

news

Draft on Tap: 4 TEs to watch on Day 2

The Browns could add a 3rd TE capable of delivering an impact in 2022 on Day 2 of the draft

news

Draft on Tap: 3 defensive tackles to watch in Rounds 2-3

The Athletic's Dane Brugler highlighted three defensive tackles who could make sense for the Browns in their first three picks

news

5 takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Berry discussed the Browns' chances of moving into the first round, the depth of the WR class and more

news

Draft on Tap: Daniel Jeremiah talks intriguing prospects who could land at No. 44

Jeremiah gave his opinions on several players who have been linked as options to the Browns at No. 44

news

Draft on Tap: Breaking down the top WR prospects who could be available on Day 2

Several promising prospects could be in range for the Browns in the second and even third round

news

10 notable players to be picked at No. 44 overall

The Browns will hold a pick at 44th overall for the second time in the last three years

news

Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns are slated to make their first pick at No. 44 overall after they traded their first-round pick to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

news

Road to the Draft: The cases for, against each prospect who's being mocked to the Browns

Here's a roundup of the pros and cons to each of the names who've been linked to the Browns in the upcoming draft

news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from the teams ahead of them at No. 26?

The Browns will have a long wait and plenty of time to consider their options before their first selection Thursday night

news

Road to the Draft: Which WRs with early-round projections are worth monitoring for the Browns?

The 2021 receiver class is deep, which provides even more reason for the Browns to consider picking a wideout at some point in the draft

Advertising