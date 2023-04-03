Free Agency

Which free agents left could still fit with the Browns?

Identifying seven free agents who could still be of interest to the Browns after the first wave of free agency

Apr 03, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns have been among the busiest teams since the start of free agency, adding 11 new players after the new league year began on March 15 while re-signing seven players from last year — and they're likely not done yet.

The Browns still have roster holes to fill and probably won't depend on only using the draft, where they own eight picks, for the reinforcements. They could still be on the market for another starting-caliber defensive tackle and could likely use additional depth help at defensive end, safety, running back and wide receiver, among other positions.

It's possible they add even more from the current free-agent class, which largely consists of several older veterans who are still capable of big contributions.

Here's which free agents are still available and could be of interest to the Browns:

DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Browns might need another experienced veteran to anchor the top of their D-Line rotation along with newly-signed Dalvin Tomlinson. Robinson, a seven-year veteran, could be intriguing one year after he totaled 42 tackles with the Rams. He was a key piece of their defensive line when they won Super Bowl LVI in 2021, and he could still be in his prime at 28 years old.

DT Shelby Harris

Sticking with experienced defensive tackle veterans, Harris has been as steady as any interior linemen since becoming a full-time starter with the Broncos in 2019. He's topped 45 tackles in three of the last four seasons and totaled 44 of them last season with the Seahawks. He'd be one of the oldest players on the roster at 31 years old but could certainly still provide a boost to the front seven.

LB Rashaan Evans

It's possible the Browns might be satisfied with the top of their linebacker depth chart — they re-signed Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki and will enter their third year with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and fourth year with Jacob Phillips. If the Browns want to add one more reliable tackler to the room, however, they could consider Evans, a 2018 first-round pick who led the Falcons with a career-high 159 tackles last season.

RB Jerick McKinnon

The Browns are missing a proven pass-catching running back without Kareem Hunt, who remains an unrestricted free agent, and they could be interested in filling it with McKinnon, who caught a career-high 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chiefs last season. The Browns might also trust second-year veteran Jerome Ford to handle the role, although he wasn't targeted last year as a rookie.

DE Robert Quinn

After a monstrous 18.5-sack season in 2021, Quinn had a significant decline in his production last year and notched just one sack. He could look to rebound with a team that needs rotational depth, and the Browns, who have four defensive ends on the roster, could be a candidate.

S Kareem Jackson

The addition of Juan Thornhill was one of the biggest free agency moves the Browns completed last month, but the depth at the position remains thin with just four players on the roster. Thornhill and Grant Delpit are certain to start, but the Browns could explore adding another player who could start in a pinch and occasionally play as a nickel safety. Jackson has 88 or more tackles in each of the last three seasons and has missed just two games the last three years. He's 35 but still consistent and durable, and he said at the end of the season he wanted to play 1-2 more years.

DE Melvin Ingram II

Ingram could be searching for his fourth NFL home in the last three seasons but found some success with the Dolphins in 2022, notching six sacks and building his best season since a Pro Bowl year in 2019. He's missed just two games the last two seasons and will be 34 next season.

