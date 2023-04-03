Which free agents left could still fit with the Browns?

DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Browns might need another experienced veteran to anchor the top of their D-Line rotation along with newly-signed Dalvin Tomlinson. Robinson, a seven-year veteran, could be intriguing one year after he totaled 42 tackles with the Rams. He was a key piece of their defensive line when they won Super Bowl LVI in 2021, and he could still be in his prime at 28 years old.

DT Shelby Harris

Sticking with experienced defensive tackle veterans, Harris has been as steady as any interior linemen since becoming a full-time starter with the Broncos in 2019. He's topped 45 tackles in three of the last four seasons and totaled 44 of them last season with the Seahawks. He'd be one of the oldest players on the roster at 31 years old but could certainly still provide a boost to the front seven.

LB Rashaan Evans

It's possible the Browns might be satisfied with the top of their linebacker depth chart — they re-signed Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki and will enter their third year with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and fourth year with Jacob Phillips. If the Browns want to add one more reliable tackler to the room, however, they could consider Evans, a 2018 first-round pick who led the Falcons with a career-high 159 tackles last season.

RB Jerick McKinnon