Browns sign G Wes Martin

The Browns added depth to their interior offensive line Thursday by signing G Wes Martin.

A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2019, Martin has played in 38 games with 11 starts and appeared in six games last season. He took one offensive snap while being used among the Commanders' special teams blockers.

Martin spent his first two seasons in Washington and appeared in a career-high 16 games in 2020 with five starts. He played for the Giants in 2021 and spent time with the Jaguars before he was waived and claimed again by the Commanders in August.

Martin is a West Milton native and attended Milton-Union High School. He was named a first-team All-Ohio honoree his senior season and played five college seasons at Indiana, where he was named an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten teams his redshirt junior and senior seasons.