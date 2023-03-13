Free Agency

2023 Browns Free Agency Tracker

Mar 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Free-agency season has arrived.

The next several days — and possibly weeks — will be full of news as the biggest players on the market choose their next NFL home. We'll be updating this free agency sheet with reports and an up-to-date chart regarding Browns' free agents and possible new players who could be landing in Cleveland.

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Browns Free Agents

Table inside Article
NameTeamStatus
C Ethan Pocic
LB Deion Jones
DE Jadeveon Clowney
RB Kareem Hunt
QB Jacoby Brissett
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
DT Taven Bryan
CB Greedy Williams
DE Chase Winovich
LB Sione Takitaki
OT Chris Hubbard
S Ronnie Harrison
RB D'Ernest Johnson
DE Stephen Weatherly
TE Jesse James
TE Pharaoh Brown
OL Hjalte Froholdt
LB Reggie Ragland
LB Jermaine Carter
LB Tae Davis
OL Michael Dunn
CB A.J. Green
CB Thomas Graham Jr.Cleveland BrownsTendered
DT Ben StilleCleveland BrownsTendered
DE Chris Odom

