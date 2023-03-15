Browns agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Browns completed their first big move of the offseason in the defensive tackle room Wednesday by agreeing to terms with Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, considered one of the top defensive tackles available in the 2023 free agent class, is a six-year veteran who has been highly productive since entering the league as a second-round draft pick with the Giants in 2017. He totaled 288 tackles, 13 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 93 career games and spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after four seasons in New York.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound," Tomlinson said. "I can't wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You're going to get everything I have, Cleveland. Let's go be great."

In 13 games with the Vikings last season, Tomlinson started 13 games and recorded 42 tackles with three tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. His 77.0 overall grade and 77.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus each ranked 14th among NFL defensive tackles, and PFF ranked him as the third best interior lineman available in free agency.

"I'm excited about Dalvin being a Cleveland Brown," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a smart, tough football player. In addition to being a productive force in the middle of the defense, he's a high character person. He's a great teammate and exactly the type of person we want as part of our team."

Tomlinson, who is 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, played at Alabama prior to being drafted and became one of the top defensive tackle prospects of the 2017 draft class, compiling 62 tackles with three sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. He is a McDonough, Georgia, native who also played soccer, wrestling and track and field at Henry County High School.