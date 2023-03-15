Transactions

Browns agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been highly productive in all six of his NFL seasons since he was drafted in the second round in 2017

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:19 PM
The Browns completed their first big move of the offseason in the defensive tackle room Wednesday by agreeing to terms with Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, considered one of the top defensive tackles available in the 2023 free agent class, is a six-year veteran who has been highly productive since entering the league as a second-round draft pick with the Giants in 2017. He totaled 288 tackles, 13 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 93 career games and spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after four seasons in New York.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound," Tomlinson said. "I can't wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You're going to get everything I have, Cleveland. Let's go be great."

In 13 games with the Vikings last season, Tomlinson started 13 games and recorded 42 tackles with three tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. His 77.0 overall grade and 77.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus each ranked 14th among NFL defensive tackles, and PFF ranked him as the third best interior lineman available in free agency.

"I'm excited about Dalvin being a Cleveland Brown," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a smart, tough football player. In addition to being a productive force in the middle of the defense, he's a high character person. He's a great teammate and exactly the type of person we want as part of our team."

Tomlinson, who is 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, played at Alabama prior to being drafted and became one of the top defensive tackle prospects of the 2017 draft class, compiling 62 tackles with three sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. He is a McDonough, Georgia, native who also played soccer, wrestling and track and field at Henry County High School.

Tomlinson joins Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey and Ben Stille in the Browns' DT room.

Photos: Dalvin Tomlinson Through The Years

Check out photos of new Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who was one of the top defensive tackles available in free agency this offseason

AP23020577889972
1 / 15
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2017 National Football League
New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) lines up on the line of scrimage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
5 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) lines up on the line of scrimage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, left, sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
6 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, left, sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
7 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
8 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) smiles before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in London. The Minnesota Vikings won 28-25. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) smiles before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in London. The Minnesota Vikings won 28-25. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
11 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tomlinson is seen with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and the 'Walter Payton Man Of The Year' sticker on his helmet. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tomlinson is seen with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and the 'Walter Payton Man Of The Year' sticker on his helmet. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, and New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94), center, greet each other for a coin toss before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 15

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, and New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94), center, greet each other for a coin toss before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) wears a FOCO mask as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
14 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) wears a FOCO mask as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
15 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising