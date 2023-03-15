Transactions

Presented By

Browns agree to terms with DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was highly productive in the second half of last season with the Texans

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:21 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_SOCIAL_FREEAGENCY_OKORONKWO_16x9

The Browns added a talented and still-ascending edge rusher Wednesday to their defensive line by agreeing to terms with DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo, a fourth-year veteran, spent last season with the Texans after he was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018. He's appeared in 50 games in his career with eight starts — all of which came last season with the Texans — and has totaled 78 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his career.

"Really excited to join the Cleveland Browns," Okoronkwo said. "I am looking forward to adding to an already talented roster, while playing opposite of Myles Garrett, and to be coached by coach Schwartz in his system, where I've seen multiple players traditionally find success in it. I can't wait to get it going and the goal is to bring a Super Bowl to the city of Cleveland."

Okoronkwo didn't start in a game in his career until Week 10 with the Texans last season but became the permanent starter the rest of the season and was remarkably productive. He grabbed five sacks and six tackles for a loss in the final six games to secure a career-best season and was also quietly one of the most efficient edge rushers in the league. He slotted third — one spot ahead of Myles Garrett — among all edge rushers with at least 200 pass rushes with a 16.4 percent pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Pro Bowlers Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons were the only two edge rushers ahead of him on the list.

"Ogbo will fit in well with our defensive scheme," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's an explosive player and has capitalized when given opportunities. We feel he can be very impactful by the way he plays the game and we are happy that we are able to add him to our defense."

After a foot injury forced him to miss his entire rookie season, injuries also forced Okoronkwo to miss six games in each of his next two seasons with the Rams and another four games in 2021, his fourth and final season in Los Angeles. He had 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, including two in 2021, with the Rams.

Prior to the NFL, Okoronkwo was a productive edge rusher at Oklahoma and won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior while amassing 75 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. He will become the third defensive lineman on the Browns with Oklahoma roots, joining 2022 draft picks Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas.

Okoronkwo joins a defensive end room that includes four-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, Alex Wright and Thomas and will become an instant candidate to start.

Photos: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Through The Years

Check out photos of new Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who agreed to terms as the Browns' first free-agent pickup of the 2023 offseason

AP23005048276822
1 / 15
Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Houston Texans defensive lineman Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) rushes during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
3 / 15

Houston Texans defensive lineman Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) rushes during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) is seen during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-23. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
4 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) is seen during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-23. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
5 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) presures New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
6 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) presures New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) warms up before taking on the New York Giants in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
7 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) warms up before taking on the New York Giants in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) wears the flag of Nigeria on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) wears the flag of Nigeria on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 15

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, AZ. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
10 / 15

Linebacker (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, AZ. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) celebrates following an NFL Conference Championship playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (John McGillen via AP)
11 / 15

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) celebrates following an NFL Conference Championship playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (John McGillen via AP)

NFL/2021 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is pictured during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
12 / 15

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is pictured during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 20-17. (John McGillen via AP)
13 / 15

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 20-17. (John McGillen via AP)

John McGillen/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
14 / 15

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma defender Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) sacks Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahomaâ€™s offense is among the nationâ€™s best, but its defense has lagged at times. The unit, led by second-team All-American linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, has improved steadily since a rough mid-season outing against Oklahoma State. It will need to be at its best against Georgia in the Rose Bowl. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
15 / 15

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma defender Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) sacks Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahomaâ€™s offense is among the nationâ€™s best, but its defense has lagged at times. The unit, led by second-team All-American linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, has improved steadily since a rough mid-season outing against Oklahoma State. It will need to be at its best against Georgia in the Rose Bowl. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Sue Ogrocki/AP2017
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns release S John Johnson III, DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns officially released two of their defensive starters from 2022

news

Browns agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been highly productive in all six of his NFL seasons since he was drafted in the second round in 2017

news

Browns CB A.J. Green signs extension

The Browns are set to keep Green as an important depth player at the cornerback position

news

Browns re-sign C Ethan Pocic to 3-year extension

The Browns are set to bring back their starting center from 2022

news

Browns tender CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille

Both players appeared in seven games each with the Browns last season

news

Browns sign DT Michael Dwumfour to reserve/futures contract

Dwumfour has appeared in 12 career games with the Texans and 49ers

news

Browns sign RB Nate McCrary to reserve/futures contract

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, McCrary appeared in one game with the Ravens as a rookie.

news

Browns sign 10 players to reserve/futures contracts

Each player finished the 2022 season on the Browns' practice squad

news

Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney, elevate LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara

Kamara has appeared in eight games in his career, while Jackson was signed in December as an undrafted free agent

news

Browns sign LB Tae Davis to active roster, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Davis has played in three games this season

news

Browns OT Jack Conklin signs 4-year contract extension

The seventh-year veteran will stay in Cleveland through 2026

Advertising