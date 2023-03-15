Transactions

Browns CB A.J. Green signs extension

The Browns are set to keep Green as an important depth player at the cornerback position

Mar 15, 2023 at 03:21 PM
The Browns shored up their secondary before free agency officially began Wednesday by extending A.J. Green, who's been a vital depth player in the cornerback room the last two seasons.

Green, who was set to become a restricted free agent, is set to return to the Browns for a fourth season after initially starting his career as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After rotating between the practice squad and active roster as a rookie, Green carved an integral role as a backup in his second and third seasons and has been counted on when the Browns have needed to go beyond their starters for snaps.

"A.J. has grown up in our system and has gotten better every year since he first joined the team as an undrafted free agent," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's been ready every time he has been called upon and his versatility is something that we value."

Green has played 29 of his 31 career games the last two seasons, totaling 26 tackles and two interceptions with seven pass breakups. He played in all 17 games last season with one start and snagged his second career interception in Week 8 against the Bengals.

The Browns initially signed Green out of Oklahoma State following the draft in 2020. He was one of the top undrafted prospects available after totaling six interceptions at the college level.

20230101-MS-166
