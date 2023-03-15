Browns release S John Johnson III, DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns on Wednesday released S John Johnson III, a six-year veteran who spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, and DE Jadeveon Clowney, a nine-year veteran who also spent the last two seasons in Cleveland.
Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry confirmed the Browns would release Johnson on Feb. 28 at the combine.
"I will start by saying John, the first thought probably is just gratitude in terms of what he has done the past two years on the field and in the locker room for us," Berry said. "After just looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023, (we) thought it would be the best move for the organization to really part ways. That certainly doesn't minimize what John was able to do while he was with our team."
Johnson was second on the Browns with 101 tackles and played in all 17 games last season. He totaled four interceptions — three in 2021 and one last season — and nine pass breakups in his Browns tenure.
Clowney played in 26 games with 24 starts in his Browns tenure, totaling 11 sacks, 38 tackles, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.