Transactions

Presented By

Browns release S John Johnson III, DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns officially released two of their defensive starters from 2022

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:43 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

031523_JJ3-Clowney

The Browns on Wednesday released S John Johnson III, a six-year veteran who spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, and DE Jadeveon Clowney, a nine-year veteran who also spent the last two seasons in Cleveland.

Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry confirmed the Browns would release Johnson on Feb. 28 at the combine.

"I will start by saying John, the first thought probably is just gratitude in terms of what he has done the past two years on the field and in the locker room for us," Berry said. "After just looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023, (we) thought it would be the best move for the organization to really part ways. That certainly doesn't minimize what John was able to do while he was with our team."

Johnson was second on the Browns with 101 tackles and played in all 17 games last season. He totaled four interceptions — three in 2021 and one last season — and nine pass breakups in his Browns tenure.

Clowney played in 26 games with 24 starts in his Browns tenure, totaling 11 sacks, 38 tackles, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to terms with DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was highly productive in the second half of last season with the Texans

news

Browns agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been highly productive in all six of his NFL seasons since he was drafted in the second round in 2017

news

Browns CB A.J. Green signs extension

The Browns are set to keep Green as an important depth player at the cornerback position

news

Browns re-sign C Ethan Pocic to 3-year extension

The Browns are set to bring back their starting center from 2022

news

Browns tender CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille

Both players appeared in seven games each with the Browns last season

news

Browns sign DT Michael Dwumfour to reserve/futures contract

Dwumfour has appeared in 12 career games with the Texans and 49ers

news

Browns sign RB Nate McCrary to reserve/futures contract

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, McCrary appeared in one game with the Ravens as a rookie.

news

Browns sign 10 players to reserve/futures contracts

Each player finished the 2022 season on the Browns' practice squad

news

Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney, elevate LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara

Kamara has appeared in eight games in his career, while Jackson was signed in December as an undrafted free agent

news

Browns sign LB Tae Davis to active roster, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Davis has played in three games this season

news

Browns OT Jack Conklin signs 4-year contract extension

The seventh-year veteran will stay in Cleveland through 2026

Advertising