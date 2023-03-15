5 things to know about new Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

The Browns added one of the top edge rushers from the second half of the 2022 season to their roster Wednesday by agreeing to terms with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Here are five things to know about the Browns' newest defensive end.

1. Okoronkwo headed into this offseason with plenty of steam after spectacular performances in the final two months of last season, which was the first time in his five-year career he was given starting duties. He totaled five sacks in the last six games, which gave him a career-high for the year, and was one of the most efficient edge rushers in the league. He finished third among all NFL edge rushers with 200 pass rush snaps with a 16.4 pressure rate last season, which ranked him one spot ahead of Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett and behind other Pro Bowl DEs Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons.

2. Okoronkwo was originally a linebacker when the Rams drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. Injuries affected his availability in each of his four years in Los Angeles, including a foot injury that prevented him from playing his whole rookie season. He played 33 games over his whole Rams tenure and recorded 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss before signing with the Texans in 2022 and moving to defensive end. Okoronkwo stayed healthy all last season, too, and played a full 17 games for the first time in his career.

3. Okoronkwo has Super Bowl experience. He played 10 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps for the Rams in their Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals and tallied one tackle. He was also on the Rams when they lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2019 as a rookie but was inactive for the whole postseason due to his foot injury.

4. Okoronkwo was highly effective in college at Oklahoma, particularly as a senior in 2017 when he won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-American after totaling 75 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. His 21 career sacks ranked second in Oklahoma history by a linebacker and are tied for seventh overall.