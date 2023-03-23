Free Agency

Elijah Moore 'couldn't be happier' to bring boost to Browns

The speedy two-year veteran WR made sure to express his excitement several times throughout his introductory Zoom press conference

Mar 23, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Elijah Moore said the phrase in his first answer in his introductory Zoom press conference.

Then, he said it again.

And again.

And again.

And again.

The phrase was "I'm super excited," and Moore said it nine total times to local reporters Thursday when he was asked about his new NFL home. The Browns needed a player with an extra gear of speed in their receiver room, and they found it Wednesday by trading their 2023 second-round pick to New York in exchange for Moore and a 2023 third-round pick.

Moore has felt the love — and sees the opportunity — the Browns have given him.

"It was out of nowhere, but I'm super excited," he said. "I feel like being here with (QB) Deshaun (Watson), Coop (WR Amari Cooper) and just the whole team is a very good mesh. I couldn't be happier to be here. I feel like it's really going to go well."

It didn't take long for Moore to begin talking with his new quarterback. He said he and Watson spoke Wednesday after the deal was made, although Moore didn't need any introduction to the talents Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, brings under center.

"He's a legit quarterback," Moore said. "He's someone who has been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody around the league. They talk really highly about him here, and they believe in him. With him being my quarterback, I believe in him, too. I'm grateful to be one of his guys."

The Browns grabbed Moore to maximize Watson's talents, which were on display only in glimpses in his first six games with the Browns last season. Moore, who ran the 40-yard dash at 4.35 seconds at his college pro day at Ole Miss in 2021, has undeniable speed that should expand the number of chunk plays that come from Watson's arm.

Moore is a deep-threat, the type of player the Browns lacked in their receiver room last year, and will see a big share of those big play opportunities. His presence should also create more space for the Browns' other playmakers, WRs Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and TE David Njoku, by forcing the secondary to be mindful of his deep-threat abilities.

"I'm super excited to play the role that they want me to play," he said. "Talking with the coaches and everything, I feel like we're on the same page. I'm just grateful to be here."

Moore can do more than just run, though. He has a steady set of hands, as evidenced by totaling just three drops across his 80 career receptions, and believes he's a smooth route-runner. They've shown in glimpses across his 27 career games, where he's totaled 984 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Moore believes those talents will only grow in Cleveland, where one player whom he's studied since he was a kid to learn about route-running is now his teammate.

He's excited to play with Cooper, regarded as one of the top route runners in the league, and compile even more tips about the art of getting open.

"Route running like that, not many people get to witness that," Moore said. "I'm glad he's on my team."

The Browns are glad he's on their team, too. That was the vibe he received from his new QB when they chatted for the first time after the big news, and he's only received the same kind of love from everyone he's talked to with the Browns.

Moore shares the feeling, and it was evident in nearly everything he said about the Browns on his first day in Cleveland.

"Everybody is just super excited," he said. "It's kind of all the same responses. We all have to get together, of course, but everyone is just smiles. That's all I can ask for."

