Browns sign QB Josh Dobbs

The Browns on Thursday signed QB Josh Dobbs, who is set to begin his second stint with the Browns after serving most of last season as their backup QB.

A five-year veteran, Dobbs has played in eight games with two starts and completed 50 of his 95 career pass attempts (58.8 completion percentage) for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His only two starts came last season with the Titans, who signed him off the Lions' practice squad. Dobbs joined Detroit after he was waived by the Browns in November, and he had served as the backup QB for Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland's first 11 games.

Dobbs played in all three of the Browns' preseason games last year and performed well, completing 35 of his 53 total pass attempts for 338 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed six times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbs joined the Titans in the middle of their playoff push last season while Ryan Tannehill was injured. He completed 40 of his 68 pass attempts for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.