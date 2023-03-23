5 things to know about new Browns WR Elijah Moore

3. Slot versatility

Moore has plenty of experience working out of the slot and will likely become the Browns' top slot option — he's taken 348 of his 843 career passing snaps out of the slot. He was especially productive working from the inside in college at Ole Miss, too, although the Jets still split his role as both an outside and slot receiver his rookie season. Moore took 255 of 514 passing snaps (49 percent) in the slot that year.

Moore is also 5-foot-10 and 178 pounds, which fits the usual build for a slot receiver — fast and nimble.

4. College standout

Moore was highly productive at the college level, particularly as a junior when he caught 86 passes, a program record, for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He was named first-team All-SEC and was a consensus first-team All-American selection that year.

Moore finished his college career with 2,441 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and was one of the top receivers available in the 2021 draft. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him as the sixth-best receiver of the draft class in his annual edition of “The Beast,” and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the 26th best overall prospect of the class and fourth-best receiver.

5. Completes top offensive need

The Browns top need of the offseason on offense was to add a speedy wide receiver, one who could not only create more deep-ball opportunities for QB Deshaun Watson but open space for WRs Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and TE David Njoku in the middle of the field by stretching the defense.

The Browns were likely already exploring adding that type of player with their second-round pick, and they instead were able to trade it to the Jets to secure a player with two years of experience and add another third-round pick in their return package.