Browns sign CB Mike Ford

The Browns on Tuesday signed CB Mike Ford, a five-year veteran who has excelled as a special teams player and has provided valuable depth at cornerback throughout his career.

Ford broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2018 and has played 61 career games with nine starts. He's totaled 70 tackles and four pass breakups and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions before playing for the Broncos in 2021 and Falcons last season.

Ford played in all 17 games for the first time in his career last season and totaled 15 tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also started two games at cornerback but played mostly on special teams. Of the 82 defensive snaps he took with the Falcons last season, 50 of them were in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.