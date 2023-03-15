Transactions

Browns re-sign C Ethan Pocic to 3-year extension

The Browns are set to bring back their starting center from 2022

Mar 15, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns' offensive line was at their best when Ethan Pocic was at center last season, and they're bringing him back for more in 2023 and beyond.

The team has re-signed Pocic on a deal that will keep him in Cleveland through 2025. The extension comes after he stepped into a starting role in his first year with the Browns and performed well in 13 starts last season.

"I'm really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He's a big, physical presence up front and we're happy to have him back."

The extension is well-deserved for Pocic, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the new league year begins. After spending his first five seasons with the Seahawks and joining the Browns in free agency last year, he graded as one of Pro Football Focus' top centers in the league last season, amassing an overall grade of 79.0 that ranked third among NFL centers. His 79.1 run block grade and 71.5 pass block grade were both career-highs, and he continued to play well in the final three games of the year after missing four games due to a knee injury.

"I'm excited to get to work and just continue to try to grow as a player," Pocic said. "It's fun to play in that room and be coached by great coaches and play with great players around you. It's just fun to go to work with them."

The trio of Pocic and Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller gave the Browns one of the strongest interior offensive lines in the league, and they're now all set to work together through 2025. They'll look to keep pockets clean for QB Deshaun Watson and continue paving big holes for RB Nick Chubb, who was third in the league with 1,525 rushing yards and voted to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season in 2022.

"They set the standard," Pocic said. "It's awesome to play with elite players like that. I believe they're going to make me better, too. I'm really happy to be with them and go to work with them."

The Browns are set to have Pocic and third-year veteran Nick Harris back at the center position for 2023.

Photos: Ethan Pocic Through The Years

Check out photos of C Ethan Pocic, who signed an extension with the Browns after a solid first season in Cleveland in 2022

20221031-MS-145
1 / 25
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
2 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
3 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
4 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
5 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
6 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
7 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 28, 2022.
8 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.
9 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 29, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
10 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
11 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
12 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
13 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joel Bitonio Shop with a Pro on December 12, 2022 at a Meijer in Avon.
14 / 25

Joel Bitonio Shop with a Pro on December 12, 2022 at a Meijer in Avon.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
15 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
16 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travel to Detroit on November 19, 2022..
17 / 25

Travel to Detroit on November 19, 2022..

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 18, 2022.
18 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 18, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
19 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
20 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
21 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
22 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
23 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
24 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the eighth day of Phase I of the offseason on April 28, 2022.
25 / 25

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the eighth day of Phase I of the offseason on April 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
