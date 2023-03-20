Browns sign DT Trysten Hill

The Browns completed their fourth free agent addition to the defensive line Monday with the signing of DT Trysten Hill, a four-year veteran.
Originally drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2019, Hill has played 31 career games with five starts and has totaled 39 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He played seven games with the Cowboys last season before he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals, who played him in seven games. He recorded 12 tackles, one sack and a career-high five tackles for a loss last season.
Before the NFL, Hill attended UCF, where he started games as a true freshman and played through his junior year. He finished his college career with 71 tackles, six sacks and 20 tackles for a loss.
Check out photos of new Browns DL Trysten Hill, a four-year veteran who was a second-round pick in 2019