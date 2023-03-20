Transactions

Browns sign DT Trysten Hill

Hill is the fourth free-agent addition to the defensive line this offseason

Mar 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns completed their fourth free agent addition to the defensive line Monday with the signing of DT Trysten Hill, a four-year veteran.

Originally drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2019, Hill has played 31 career games with five starts and has totaled 39 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He played seven games with the Cowboys last season before he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals, who played him in seven games. He recorded 12 tackles, one sack and a career-high five tackles for a loss last season.

Before the NFL, Hill attended UCF, where he started games as a true freshman and played through his junior year. He finished his college career with 71 tackles, six sacks and 20 tackles for a loss.

Photos: Trysten Hill Through The Years

Check out photos of new Browns DL Trysten Hill, a four-year veteran who was a second-round pick in 2019

AP22236767250192

UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill (9) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill (9) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup (13) and Trysten Hill (72) celebrate after Gallup caught a touchdown pass in the first half of a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)


Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup (13) and Trysten Hill (72) celebrate after Gallup caught a touchdown pass in the first half of a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) jogs across the field during a NFL football mini camp at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)


Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) jogs across the field during a NFL football mini camp at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill watches play during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)


Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill watches play during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)


UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) takes on Miami Dolphins center Evan Boehm (76) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)


Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) takes on Miami Dolphins center Evan Boehm (76) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) is seen during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)


Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) is seen during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Marco Garcia/2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)


Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)


Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
