5 things to know about new Browns S Juan Thornhill

The Browns completed another big transaction to their defense Thursday by agreeing to terms with S Juan Thornhill, who had been a steady contributor to a Super Bowl-winning squad his first four seasons in the league.
Here are five things to know about the next Browns' defensive addition.
1. Thornhill brings plenty of big-game experience to Cleveland. He's appeared in nine playoff games since he was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019, totaling 15 tackles with one tackle for a loss and nine pass breakups. Thornhill was the Chiefs' top safety last season when they won Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles in February, and he was also an important player for the Chiefs during 2019 when they won Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers and 2020, when they appeared in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.
2. Thornhill has been a steady contributor throughout his career, which began when he started all 16 games alongside All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu for the Chiefs in 2019 and recorded 58 tackles with three interceptions and five pass breakups. Thornhill recorded one interception and three pass breakups in each of the next two seasons and then set a career-best year in 2022 with 71 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Check out photos of new Browns S Juan Thornhill, who agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Cleveland
3. Pro Football Focus graded Thornhill as the top safety in the league from Week 16 through the Super Bowl last year with a 90.3 overall grade. His 72.7 overall defensive grade for the season was tied for 20th among safeties, and that made him one of the top safeties available in free agency. PFF graded him as the eight-best safety in the free agent class.
4. Thornhill has been durable his whole career and has missed just one game since entering the league out of Virginia. He's played at least 850 snaps in each of his four seasons and played every snap for the Chiefs in 12 games last season. The only game he's missed in his career was due to a calf injury in Week 12 last season. He returned the next week and played in all but one snap the rest of the season, including the playoffs.
5. Thornhill joined the Browns one day after the team released S John Johnson III. He becomes the most experienced player in the safety room and joins Grant Delpit as the top two starting players at the position. D'Anthony Bell and Bubba Bolden are the other two safeties currently on the roster.