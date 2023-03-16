Free Agency

5 things to know about new Browns S Juan Thornhill

Thornhill had been a staple secondary player for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:28 PM
The Browns completed another big transaction to their defense Thursday by agreeing to terms with S Juan Thornhill, who had been a steady contributor to a Super Bowl-winning squad his first four seasons in the league.

Here are five things to know about the next Browns' defensive addition.

1. Thornhill brings plenty of big-game experience to Cleveland. He's appeared in nine playoff games since he was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019, totaling 15 tackles with one tackle for a loss and nine pass breakups. Thornhill was the Chiefs' top safety last season when they won Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles in February, and he was also an important player for the Chiefs during 2019 when they won Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers and 2020, when they appeared in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.

2. Thornhill has been a steady contributor throughout his career, which began when he started all 16 games alongside All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu for the Chiefs in 2019 and recorded 58 tackles with three interceptions and five pass breakups. Thornhill recorded one interception and three pass breakups in each of the next two seasons and then set a career-best year in 2022 with 71 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16), and runs for a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates near the end of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill reacts to the crowd as he comes onto the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
3. Pro Football Focus graded Thornhill as the top safety in the league from Week 16 through the Super Bowl last year with a 90.3 overall grade. His 72.7 overall defensive grade for the season was tied for 20th among safeties, and that made him one of the top safeties available in free agency. PFF graded him as the eight-best safety in the free agent class.

4. Thornhill has been durable his whole career and has missed just one game since entering the league out of Virginia. He's played at least 850 snaps in each of his four seasons and played every snap for the Chiefs in 12 games last season. The only game he's missed in his career was due to a calf injury in Week 12 last season. He returned the next week and played in all but one snap the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

5. Thornhill joined the Browns one day after the team released S John Johnson III. He becomes the most experienced player in the safety room and joins Grant Delpit as the top two starting players at the position. D'Anthony Bell and Bubba Bolden are the other two safeties currently on the roster.

