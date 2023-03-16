5 things to know about new Browns S Juan Thornhill

The Browns completed another big transaction to their defense Thursday by agreeing to terms with S Juan Thornhill, who had been a steady contributor to a Super Bowl-winning squad his first four seasons in the league.

Here are five things to know about the next Browns' defensive addition.

1. Thornhill brings plenty of big-game experience to Cleveland. He's appeared in nine playoff games since he was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019, totaling 15 tackles with one tackle for a loss and nine pass breakups. Thornhill was the Chiefs' top safety last season when they won Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles in February, and he was also an important player for the Chiefs during 2019 when they won Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers and 2020, when they appeared in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.