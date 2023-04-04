Watch: "UNLEASHED" Episode 2 | Set the Tempo

The newest episode of “UNLEASHED” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the second of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 2 follows Alex Wright and Mike Woods as they tour through the Interscope Records studio in Los Angeles as part of the NFL Career Tour. Browns alum Joe Haden joined the duo as they learned more about how the music industry operates and deepened their knowledge of one of their favorite off-field hobbies, and Joe Thomas added his input on what it means to transition to another career after football.