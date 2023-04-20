Greg Newsome II 'super confident' in ability to play anywhere

Greg Newsome II is ready to play anywhere in 2023.

And yes, that includes the slot cornerback position, if that's where new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz needs him.

Newsome, who previously expressed displeasure in playing the position for the first time in his career last season, is still open to playing inside this year after talking with Schwartz about what's ahead for the defense in his first season at defensive coordinator.

"Just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that," Newsome said. "Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together."

A 2021 first-round pick, Newsome was still a reliable cornerback for the Browns last year and finished third among Browns cornerbacks with six pass breakups. He still has yet to record his first career interception, although his 69.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year was the highest in his two NFL seasons. That grade ranked him 34th among all NFL corners.

Newsome believes he can take another step under the schemes from Schwartz, who has mainly focused his defenses around strong play from the front seven. The secondary, though, should still have plenty of opportunities to thrive if the quarterback is under pressure, which often leads to more errant throws.