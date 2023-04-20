Greg Newsome II 'super confident' in ability to play anywhere

Newsome is still open to playing the slot position in his third NFL season and is excited for what schemes are ahead in the Jim Schwartz-led defense

Apr 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Greg Newsome II is ready to play anywhere in 2023.

And yes, that includes the slot cornerback position, if that's where new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz needs him.

Newsome, who previously expressed displeasure in playing the position for the first time in his career last season, is still open to playing inside this year after talking with Schwartz about what's ahead for the defense in his first season at defensive coordinator.

"Just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that," Newsome said. "Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together."

A 2021 first-round pick, Newsome was still a reliable cornerback for the Browns last year and finished third among Browns cornerbacks with six pass breakups. He still has yet to record his first career interception, although his 69.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year was the highest in his two NFL seasons. That grade ranked him 34th among all NFL corners.

Newsome believes he can take another step under the schemes from Schwartz, who has mainly focused his defenses around strong play from the front seven. The secondary, though, should still have plenty of opportunities to thrive if the quarterback is under pressure, which often leads to more errant throws.

"I'm super excited," Newsome said. "His track record speaks for itself. Just the way he uses his defensive line is going to help us corners so much more. Just getting to talk to him, seeing how the scheme is going to be ran. I'm super excited."

Newsome said he doesn't know what his exact role will be yet, but he knows that cornerbacks will be tasked with handling a variety of duties under Schwartz. No one will be locked into any specific position on the outside or inside.

Schwartz has plenty of options to deploy. Newsome will once again join Denzel Ward and M.J. Emerson Jr. at the top of the cornerback depth chart, with A.J. Green, Mike Ford and Thomas Graham Jr. all set to compete for backup roles come training camp.

Ward, Newsome and Emerson all helped the cornerback position remain one of the steadiest positions on the Browns last season, with Ward and Emerson both tying for the team lead with 15 pass breakups.

"With his new scheme, I feel like if you watch his stuff with the corners he's had before, everyone plays a lot of everything," Newsome said. "I don't know exactly what my role will be, but just talking to him, I'm super excited to get with my new teammates and get ready for this new season."

Outside or inside, Newsome is prepared to take on whatever job he's needed for in his third season.

"I feel like I'm super confident in whatever role I'll need to have for that game or that week," he said. "I'm super confident I'll be able to get the job done."

