News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski expects Deshaun Watson to be 'a better player' in 2nd season

'Take it slow' with Cooper

WR Amari Cooper revealed Tuesday that he underwent surgery in February for the core muscle injury he suffered in the last month of last season. He's in the building for voluntary workouts and will continue his recovery, which hit its eighth week this week, with the Browns.

"We'll take it slow with him," Stefanski said. "He's feeling good, but I'm not on the field with those guys for another couple weeks. OTAs aren't until May. We will not rush him back to the field. We're going to make sure that we take our time and utilize all these days to get his body right, get his mind right. When that is, I can't say exactly."

Playbook Insight

While the Browns will look to roll out a 2023 playbook that will further maximize Watson's talents, Stefanski isn't necessarily creating a playbook from scratch — or creating a heavy load of new plays.

He provided some insight into how the playbook-building process works, which is more about selecting plays that have already been constructed and are most comfortable among players rather than constantly creating new plays.

"Honestly, there's no shortage of plays," he said. "You'll never run out of plays. I think for us as coaches, you spend so much time in the offseason studying other teams, studying yourself, studying college football. Great ideas come from all levels of football, high school, college. They all have good plays. I think it ultimately becomes what can your players own? What can your quarterback own? What can your receivers own? What becomes second nature for them?

"While we could draw up 1,000 plays, and we have, it's important that you try to drill down for your players and give them things that they can go practice, things that they can go get really good. You look around the league, and sometimes there's beauty in the simplicity of what people do, so you don't want to bog your players down with X's and O's."

Jakeem Grant recovery update

One player who could help elevate the Browns' return game and serve as an offensive weapon is Jakeem Grant Sr., who missed all of his first season with the Browns last year after suffering a torn Achilles injury in training camp.

Grant shouldn't be forgotten among other first-year players who could significantly help the Browns. He was a Pro Bowler as a returner in 2021 and has four career punt return touchdowns, and he could still provide a big boost to the Browns' special teams if he's able to regain the same speed he showed prior to his injury.