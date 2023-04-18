Amari Cooper 'exactly where I'm supposed to be' following offseason core muscle surgery

Cooper received the surgery in February but has had a smooth recovery

Apr 18, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

041823_Cooper

Amari Cooper revealed Tuesday on the second day of the Browns' offseason program that he received surgery on a core muscle injury he dealt with in the final month of the 2022 season.

Cooper, who led the Browns with 1,160 receiving yards and captured his sixth 1,000-yard season of his career, has progressed smoothly after receiving the surgery in February and is ready to help the Browns get better in the offseason program.

"The recovery went well," he said. "I'm on the eighth week of it now, so I feel good. I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

Photos: Players report for the Browns 2023 Offseason Program

Browns players arrived at the facility Monday morning for the start of offseason workouts

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
1 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
2 / 32

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
3 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
4 / 32

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
5 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
6 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
7 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
8 / 32

Defensive end Alex Wright arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
9 / 32

Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
10 / 32

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
11 / 32

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
12 / 32

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
13 / 32

Kicker Cade York (3), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
14 / 32

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
15 / 32

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
16 / 32

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
17 / 32

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
18 / 32

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Dobbs arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
19 / 32

Quarterback Josh Dobbs arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
20 / 32

Safety Bubba Bolden (36), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
21 / 32

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
22 / 32

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
23 / 32

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
24 / 32

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
25 / 32

Offensive guard Wes Martin arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
26 / 32

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
27 / 32

Safety Juan Thornhill arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
28 / 32

Linebacker Matthew Adams arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
29 / 32

Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
30 / 32

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (9) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Dawson Deaton (52) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
31 / 32

Guard Dawson Deaton (52) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.
32 / 32

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 17, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That's good news for the Browns' offense, which is set to again rely on Cooper as their No. 1 receiver in the first full season of having Deshaun Watson at QB. The duo was rather inconsistent when Watson returned from an 11-game suspension in Week 12 — Cooper topped 100 receiving yards just once after doing it four times prior to Watson's debut — although it's worth noting Cooper suffered his injury the week after Watson returned.

Cooper didn't miss a game while injured but only caught two touchdowns from Watson in their six games together. Both of them were caught in Week 17 against the Commanders.

Cooper believes the offseason program will provide a valuable time for them to continue strengthening their chemistry.

"That's why we're here — to get it better," he said. "We didn't get to work out a lot with each other this offseason because of the surgery, so that's why we're both here so we can build more chemistry and get better."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will be patient with Cooper during offseason workouts, which won't include on-field drills until Phase Two of the offseason program begins in two weeks.

"We'll take it slow with him," he said. "He's feeling good. I'm not on the field with those guys for another couple weeks. OTAs aren't until May. We will not rush him back on the field. We'll utilize all these days to get his body and mind right, but when that is, I can't say."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett expects to 'hunt' in schemes from new DC Jim Schwartz

Garrett believes he could become an even more productive edge rusher under the coaching schemes from Schwartz

news

Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 12 of the Browns' offseason additions, plus other number changes for returning players

news

Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin offseason program

The Browns are back in Berea for the first time since January to kick off eight straight weeks of meetings and workouts

news

Jack Conklin feeling 'stronger than I have been in a long time' after offseason rehab work

Conklin spent several hours nearly every week of the offseason inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to recover from his season-ending knee injury

news

10 for '22: Which player from the secondary shines most in 2022?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Nick Chubb goes viral with not one, but two weightlifting videos in same week

Chubb's returned to his old high school and put on an epic weightlifting clinic

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the specialists and returners

The Browns overhauled their specialists, added a talented returner and expect their special teams to make big improvements

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the CBs

The CB room has no shortage of depth and promising young talent

news

Browns Breakdowns: What Cade York brings at kicker

York has the right combination of leg power and confidence that should help him thrive in Cleveland

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

The safeties turned their game up with the rest of the defense last season and will look to sustain the momentum in 2022

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

The Browns have one of the top up-and-coming linebackers in the league and will also return their leading tackler from last season

Advertising