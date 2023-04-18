Amari Cooper 'exactly where I'm supposed to be' following offseason core muscle surgery

That's good news for the Browns' offense, which is set to again rely on Cooper as their No. 1 receiver in the first full season of having Deshaun Watson at QB. The duo was rather inconsistent when Watson returned from an 11-game suspension in Week 12 — Cooper topped 100 receiving yards just once after doing it four times prior to Watson's debut — although it's worth noting Cooper suffered his injury the week after Watson returned.

Cooper didn't miss a game while injured but only caught two touchdowns from Watson in their six games together. Both of them were caught in Week 17 against the Commanders.

Cooper believes the offseason program will provide a valuable time for them to continue strengthening their chemistry.

"That's why we're here — to get it better," he said. "We didn't get to work out a lot with each other this offseason because of the surgery, so that's why we're both here so we can build more chemistry and get better."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will be patient with Cooper during offseason workouts, which won't include on-field drills until Phase Two of the offseason program begins in two weeks.