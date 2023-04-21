5 things to know from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

2. Room for 8?

The Browns are currently slated to pick eight times in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That begged the question: Does this Browns roster, coming off a busy free agency period that featured key additions to numerous spots, have room for eight rookies? Especially when the roster is trimmed to 53?

Berry, whose draft picks since 2020 have largely maintained their roster spots, said it was too early to say.

"I think each year is a little bit different in that regard. Who knows?" Berry said. "You get wiped out because of injury in camp or a guy surprises you in either direction, it may change how you think about adding youth to the roster. We don't really go into it with the mentality of 'can seven or eight guys make the team?'

"There are some years that we started off with seven (picks) and ended up with six. I think a lot can happen between certainly now and the end of the weekend, but also now and when you start the season."

3. Talking QBs

The Browns are set at QB1, but there's been plenty of movement when it comes to the future of who's behind Deshaun Watson in 2023 and beyond.

First, the Browns made a key signing when they brought back Josh Dobbs, who spent most of 2022 with Cleveland before finishing up the season in Tennessee.

"That was a big one for us," Berry said. "Backup quarterback — I think as everyone has seen over the past three seasons — has been something that we've prioritized. Again, it's the most important position in sports. Having Case (Keenum) in 2020 and 2021, having Jacoby (Brissett) last year, you just never know.

"Josh is a guy that we felt very comfortable with his development last year. We know his makeup, the relationship between the starter and backup is really important in that room. We really thought that he really fit like a glove."

Prompted about reports the Browns have used some of their allotted prospect visits on quarterbacks, Berry stressed the team is always seeking to maximize the information it acquires in the weeks and days leading up to the draft.