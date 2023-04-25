Draft on Tap: The final ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 

Nathan Zegura

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin - The Browns still need help in the interior of their defensive line, and they get a big, strong anchor with pass rushing ability in Benton. He has the great size the Browns are looking for at 6'4", 309 and is coming off of a productive season that saw him net 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks at Wisconsin.

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh - Following the departures of both Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns are thin at the running back position and use their compensatory third round pick to add some real talent to the mix along with Nick Chubb and last year's fifth round pick. Abanikanda is a natural zone-scheme, one-cut runner with home run speed and the elusiveness to make defenders miss. He also carries 216 pounds well and clocked in with a brisk 4.44 40-yard dash as well. In his last season at Pitt, he amassed over 1,500 total yards and led the nation with 21 total touchdowns (20 rushing), while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He has the talent to be a starter down the line and could definitely challenge for the top backup spot immediately while also bolstering the return games.