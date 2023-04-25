Draft on Tap

Draft on Tap: The final ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 

Here’s who Anthony Poisal, Jason Gibbs and Nathan Zegura are mocking to the Browns with their first pick in Round 3

Apr 25, 2023
The consensus among draft analysts for who — or even what position — the Browns should target with their first draft pick at No. 74 hasn't exactly been unanimous, but that's changing in the second (and final) edition of the ClevelandBrowns.com mock draft.

Our three mockers each believe the Browns will add to the defensive line with their first pick at No. 74 overall, and all but one of the picks at No. 98 will target the defense, too.

Who do the guys think will be in Cleveland by the end of Day 2? They explain their reasoning below.

Staff writer Anthony Poisal sees the Browns drafting an Ohio State defensive end and Penn State safety in his mock draft of the Browns' third round

Anthony Poisal

Round 3 (No. 74)

DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State - This would be an excellent option at this stage of the draft for the Browns. Harrison is just 21 years old, tested well at the combine and wouldn't be needed to take immediate snaps if he isn't ready after the Browns grabbed Ogbo Okoronkwo to be a starting option. They need more depth, however, next to Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, and Harrison appears to be a player other draft analysts believe could climb up depth charts rather quickly.

Round 3 (No. 98)

S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State - The Browns also need to add depth at safety behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit, and Brown, who was named Penn State's Most Valuable Player last season, could be a great fit. He snagged 10 interceptions his last two college seasons, including four last year, and also punched two forced fumbles. He's incredibly aggressive, and draft analysts believe he'll need to use that trait more wisely in the NFL to avoid making mistakes, but he could be a solid backup option as a newcomer.

Color commentator and Cleveland Browns Daily host Nathan Zegura has mocked a defensive tackle and a running back to the Browns in his mock draft of their third round

Nathan Zegura

Round 3 (No. 74)

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin - The Browns still need help in the interior of their defensive line, and they get a big, strong anchor with pass rushing ability in Benton. He has the great size the Browns are looking for at 6'4", 309 and is coming off of a productive season that saw him net 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks at Wisconsin.

Round 3 (No. 98)

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh - Following the departures of both Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns are thin at the running back position and use their compensatory third round pick to add some real talent to the mix along with Nick Chubb and last year's fifth round pick. Abanikanda is a natural zone-scheme, one-cut runner with home run speed and the elusiveness to make defenders miss. He also carries 216 pounds well and clocked in with a brisk 4.44 40-yard dash as well. In his last season at Pitt, he amassed over 1,500 total yards and led the nation with 21 total touchdowns (20 rushing), while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He has the talent to be a starter down the line and could definitely challenge for the top backup spot immediately while also bolstering the return games.

Radio producer Jason Gibbs predicts the Browns to take not one, but two defensive ends in his mock draft of their third-round picks

Jason Gibbs

Round 3 (No. 74)

Andre Carter, EDGE, Army - OK, hear me out. Yes, he needs time in the weight room (our strength guys are the best), but he has great length and is a great athlete. He has all the tools you need to develop into a solid pass rusher in the NFL. In 2021, Carter became Army's first AP All-American in 31 years (third-team). He finished his career with 20 sacks, which is second all-time in the history of the program. I'm told Army hasn't had a player drafted in the top 200 picks in the Super Bowl era. In honor of my father who served in the Army, I say that string ends here in 2023.

Round 3 (No. 98)

Karl Brooks, EDGE/DL, Bowling Green - Strictly a homer pick. But there are A LOT of NFL teams that have an interest (the Browns reportedly met with him). 6'3"and 303 pounds. Crushed it at the Senior Bowl. Was somehow NOT invited to the NFL Combine. Can play anywhere on the D-Line. First team PFF All-American. Two-Time All-MAC. Top five nationally in pressures. Led BG in sacks in ALL FIVE SEASONS. Need I say more? Sure, he's probably more of a day three guy, but let's go get him early.

