Browns Academic Access Presented by LECOM provides free ticket opportunity for college students

LECOM will be giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students to show their College ID at a weekly selected Discount Drug Mart.
Tickets will be available at the specified locations listed below starting the Monday of each home game at 8 a.m.
|Game
|Tickets Available at DDM
|Address
|City
|Preseason Week 2 - Giants (Aug. 22)
|Aug. 16
|1763 East Main Street
|Kent
|Week 2 - Texans (Sept. 19)
|Sept. 13
|711 Canton Road
|Akron
|Week 3 - Bears (Sept. 26)
|Sept. 20
|1155 East Wyandot Avenue
|Upper Sandusky
|Week 6 - Cardinals (Oct. 17)
|Oct. 11
|8191 Columbia Road
|Olmsted Falls
|Week 7 - Broncos (Oct. 21)
|Oct. 18
|12575 Chillicothe Road
|Chesterland
|Week 8 - Steelers (Oct. 31)
|Oct. 25
|765 Alpha Drive
|Highland Heights
|Week 11 - Lions (Nov. 21)
|Nov. 15
|8500 Mentor Avenue
|Mentor
|Week 14 - Ravens (Dec. 12)
|Dec. 6
|725 East 200th Street
|Euclid
|Week 15 - Raiders (Dec. 19)
|Dec. 13
|6148 Dunham Road
|Maple Heights
|Week 18 - Bengals (Jan. 9)
|Jan. 3
|655 Portage Trail
|Cuyahoga Falls