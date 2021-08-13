Browns Academic Access Presented by LECOM provides free ticket opportunity for college students

Aug 13, 2021 at 07:37 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Academic-Access-2021

LECOM will be giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students to show their College ID at a weekly selected Discount Drug Mart.

Tickets will be available at the specified locations listed below starting the Monday of each home game at 8 a.m.

Table inside Article
Game Tickets Available at DDM Address City
Preseason Week 2 - Giants (Aug. 22) Aug. 16 1763 East Main Street Kent
Week 2 - Texans (Sept. 19) Sept. 13 711 Canton Road Akron
Week 3 - Bears (Sept. 26) Sept. 20 1155 East Wyandot Avenue Upper Sandusky
Week 6 - Cardinals (Oct. 17) Oct. 11 8191 Columbia Road Olmsted Falls
Week 7 - Broncos (Oct. 21) Oct. 18 12575 Chillicothe Road Chesterland
Week 8 - Steelers (Oct. 31) Oct. 25 765 Alpha Drive Highland Heights
Week 11 - Lions (Nov. 21) Nov. 15 8500 Mentor Avenue Mentor
Week 14 - Ravens (Dec. 12) Dec. 6 725 East 200th Street Euclid
Week 15 - Raiders (Dec. 19) Dec. 13 6148 Dunham Road Maple Heights
Week 18 - Bengals (Jan. 9) Jan. 3 655 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls

Related Content

news

Live Updates: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looking to make up for lost time in Browns debut

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns enter the second week of 2021 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success in Saturday's preseason opener

With the majority of starters resting, a real opportunity exists in key roster battles
news

14 Questions with CB Greg Newsome II, who can't wait to make his Browns debut

The 2021 first-round draft pick is expected to play in the Browns' first preseason game Saturday in Jacksonville
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 14, 2021
Advertising