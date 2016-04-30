Browns acquire DB Jamar Taylor in trade with Dolphins

The Browns acquired Miami Dolphins defensive back Jamar Taylor in a trade Saturday that also included an exchange of seventh-round picks.
The trade moved the Browns from No. 223 to No. 250 in the seventh round. They picked Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright to close out their portion of the draft.
Taylor, a second-round pick out of Boise State in the 2013 draft, started nine games over three seasons with the Dolphins. He appeared in 12 games in each of the past two seasons and accumulated 82 tackles over his first three years.