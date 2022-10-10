Browns acquire Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in trade with Falcons

The Browns agreed to a trade Monday with the Atlanta Falcons for Deion Jones, a seventh-year veteran and Pro Bowl linebacker.

The Browns acquired Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. A second-round pick out of LSU by the Falcons in 2016, Jones has been one of the most efficient tacklers in the league since his arrival and has eclipsed 100 tackles in five of the last six seasons. He's played in 85 career games with 83 starts and has amassed 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 11 interceptions. Jones has also scored five touchdowns in his career, including two in his rookie season, and was a Pro Bowler in 2017.

Jones, 27, finished second on the Falcons with 137 tackles last season and also picked up two sacks, one forced fumble and six pass breakups. He has yet to play in a game this season and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1 as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery he received over the offseason. He is eligible to be designated to return to practice.