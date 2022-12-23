Browns activate C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the club waived C Greg Mancz. The team also elevated LB Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pocic started the first 10 games of the season. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Bills on Nov. 20. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 and designated for return on Dec. 20. Pocic is No. 55.