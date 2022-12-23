Browns activate C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the club waived C Greg Mancz. The team also elevated LB Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.
Pocic started the first 10 games of the season. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Bills on Nov. 20. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 and designated for return on Dec. 20. Pocic is No. 55.
Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 42 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29 and appeared in two game this season. Davis will wear No. 56.
