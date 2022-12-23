Transactions

Browns activate C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived C Greg Mancz and elevated LB Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:48 AM
The Cleveland Browns have activated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the club waived C Greg Mancz. The team also elevated LB Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pocic started the first 10 games of the season. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Bills on Nov. 20. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 and designated for return on Dec. 20. Pocic is No. 55.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 42 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29 and appeared in two game this season. Davis will wear No. 56.

Photos: Saints Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

