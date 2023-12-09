Browns activate CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve, elevate QB Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns have activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve and elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived QB P.J. Walker.
In addition, T Dawand Jones (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
Mitchell, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first eight games with one start. He sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 and was designated for return on Dec. 6. Mitchell will wear No. 29.
Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 184 games with 181 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019), Jets (2020-22) and Browns (2023). He has completed 3,904 of 6,343 career passes (61.5 percent) with 234 touchdowns and 148 interceptions. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20 and made his Browns debut last week. Flacco will wear No. 15.