Browns activate CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve, elevate QB Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns have activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve and elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived QB P.J. Walker.

In addition, T Dawand Jones (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Mitchell, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first eight games with one start. He sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 and was designated for return on Dec. 6. Mitchell will wear No. 29.