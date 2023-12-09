Transactions

Browns activate CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve, elevate QB Joe Flacco

Browns also downgraded T Dawand Jones to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars

Dec 09, 2023 at 12:55 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 12.8

The Cleveland Browns have activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve and elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived QB P.J. Walker.

In addition, T Dawand Jones (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game. 

Mitchell, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first eight games with one start. He sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 and was designated for return on Dec. 6. Mitchell will wear No. 29.

Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 184 games with 181 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019), Jets (2020-22) and Browns (2023). He has completed 3,904 of 6,343 career passes (61.5 percent) with 234 touchdowns and 148 interceptions. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20 and made his Browns debut last week. Flacco will wear No. 15.

Related Content

news

Browns designate CB Cameron Mitchell to return from injured reserve

Mitchell was first placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7
news

Browns elevate QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB AJ Green III to the active roster
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to practice squad

Browns also released RB Kenyan Drake from the practice squad and waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. from injured reserve
news

Browns activate LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III and S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad
news

Browns designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve

Browns also signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad
news

Browns place S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve

Browns also released RB John Kelly Jr. from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad

 Browns released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad
news

Browns activate G Michael Dunn from injured reserve

Dunn was first designated for return on Nov. 15
news

Browns designate G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

Dunn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17
news

Browns elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III to the active roster
news

Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad 
Advertising