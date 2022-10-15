Transactions

Browns activate CB Greedy Williams, sign LB Dakota Allen to active roster, elevate two from practice squad

The Browns also elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad

Oct 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM
The Cleveland Browns have activated CB Greedy Williams for injured reserve. The team has also signed LB Dakota Allen to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

Williams, a 2019 second-round pick, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 9 and was designated to return on Oct. 5. He has appeared in 28 career games with 20 starts and recorded 87 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. Williams will wear No. 26.

Allen is in his fourth NFL season out of Texas Tech. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Allen has appeared in 33 games with three starts. He appeared in 14 games with the Jaguars last season and joined the Browns' practice squad this year on Aug. 31. Allen will wear No. 56.

Miller is officially in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Initially signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Miller has appeared in 14 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021 and one in 2022). He has recorded three career tackles on defense and one interception, while adding seven stops and one fumble recovery on special teams. He will wear No. 29.

Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Titans (2020-21), and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 13. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 71 career games (24 starts) and has added 92 punt returns for 855 yards (9.3 average). He has appeared in two games this season. Rogers will wear No. 80.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

Advertising